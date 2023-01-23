PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street. The man, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO