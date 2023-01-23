Stevie Nicks announces US tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a US tour. The Fleetwood Mac singer posted the details on social media, alongside the message, "Surprise! Tickets for my 2023 tour go on sale Friday at 10am local time. Which show will we see you at?"

The run of 14 dates begins on March 15 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and climaxes at the delightfully named KFC Yum! Centre in Louisville, KY, on June 27. A Live Nation presale will begin on Thursday January 26 at 10:00am local, while the general sale will begin the following day.

The new run of dates is in addition to Nicks's previously announced stadium shows with Billy Joel, which begin on March 10 and run through until November. Full dates below.

In related news, Nicks has been confirmed as one of the contributors to Dolly Parton's eagerly anticipated rock album . Parton revealed the roll call of special guests during an interview on US talk show The View. The list currently includes Nicks, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney , John Fogerty , Steve Perry, Steven Tyler and Cher.



Stevie Nicks US Tour 2023

Mar 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Mar 18: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Mar 23: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Mar 26: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 30: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Apr 02: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Apr 05: Birmingham The Legacy Arena at BJCC, AL

May 12: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

May 16: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

May 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 25: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jun 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jun 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jun 27: Louisville KFC Yum! Centre, KY

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour

Mar 10: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Apr 08: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

May 19: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jun 16: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 05: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 19: Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead, MO

Sep 23: Foxbourgh Gillette Stadium, MA

Oct 08: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

Nov 10: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Tickets are on sale now .