Boys basketball: West Morris earns 1-point road win over Randolph
Eli Stoute scored a team-high 16 points to lead West Morris to a narrow victory on the road over Randolph, 51-50. Nick Rotundo tallied 10 points while Michael Amador chipped in six points for West Morris (16-2), which scored 47% of its points from beyond the 3-point line. Ryan Kress...
Onyeagocha, Green lead Hillside girls past Roselle - girls basketball recap
Precious Onyeagocha led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds when Hillside defeated Roselle 52-37 in Roselle. Raniyah Green turned in a huge all-around game in the victory with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Hillside (8-6) used a 19-8 third quarter to extend a 19-18...
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Cliffside Park defeats Ridgefield in triple overtime - Boys basketball recap
Cliffside Park survived a second-half comeback by Ridgefield to a earn a 65-59 victory in triple overtime in Ridgefield. Ridgefield trailed 21-9 after one quarter, but chipped away at the deficit with an 11-5 second quarter and an 11-7 edge in the final quarter to force overtime at 40 apiece.
Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Shore Conference Tournament preview, 2023: Seeds, pairings, team title contenders
Red Bank Catholic over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham led all scorers with 18 points and Red Bank Catholic defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 64-56, in Red Bank. Ryan Prior had 16 points and Colin Cavanaugh added 13 for Red Bank Catholic (9-9), which used a 19-11 third quarter to pull away. Nick Rigby paced Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5) with...
Cranford over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Girls basketball recap
Sarah O’Donnell led Cranford with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as it defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51-39 in Cranford. Cranford (8-9) held a 22-16 lead at the half and outscored Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29-23 in the second half. Sophia DeMarco also had 12 points with Kristina Lowe posting 10...
No. 14 Mount Olive overcomes early deficit, storms back to beat NJAC foe West Morris
Mount Olive (8-4) has wrestled one of the toughest schedules of any team in the NJAC this year, facing only one team that’s currently under .500 and the Marauders continued to test themselves on Tuesday night when West Morris (10-5) came to town. The Wolfpack, under the guidance of...
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
Wrestling group and conference rankings for Jan. 27
Boys Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 5 Southern 48-12 on January 25, 2023 Below check out the rankings for group and conference in New Jersey through matches of Jan. 26. NON-PUBLIC. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
‘Whoa, this is a game-changer’: How Rutgers (yes, Rutgers) became a destination for the best players in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Filled with reporters from every major outlet in the college basketball recruiting world, press row at Blake Arena was buzzing as another high-profile game at the HoopHall Classic — the biggest high school basketball event of the year — got underway. But while elite...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing
Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
Devils frustrated after ‘disappointing’ loss to Predators: ‘We didn’t deserve to win that game’
Devils captain Nico Hischier made sure to mention it twice. Minutes after his team fell to the Predators, 6-4, on Thursday, Hischier told reporters that the Devils’ defensive zone effort was “unacceptable” and that the result, as painful as it was for the locker room, was warranted.
Knicks, Rangers owner makes crazy alcohol threat
James Dolan has a revenge plan. And it includes banishing booze from an upcoming New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. Dolan, who owns the Rangers and the New York Knicks, has been criticized recently for the use of facial recognition technology at MSG. The technology is used by Dolan to ban attorneys who work for firms that have filed lawsuits against him from entering the arena.
