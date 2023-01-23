ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

NJ.com

Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
PRINCETON, NJ
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap

Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Cranford over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Girls basketball recap

Sarah O’Donnell led Cranford with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as it defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51-39 in Cranford. Cranford (8-9) held a 22-16 lead at the half and outscored Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29-23 in the second half. Sophia DeMarco also had 12 points with Kristina Lowe posting 10...
CRANFORD, NJ
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wrestling group and conference rankings for Jan. 27

Boys Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 5 Southern 48-12 on January 25, 2023 Below check out the rankings for group and conference in New Jersey through matches of Jan. 26. NON-PUBLIC. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament

The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing

Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Knicks, Rangers owner makes crazy alcohol threat

James Dolan has a revenge plan. And it includes banishing booze from an upcoming New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. Dolan, who owns the Rangers and the New York Knicks, has been criticized recently for the use of facial recognition technology at MSG. The technology is used by Dolan to ban attorneys who work for firms that have filed lawsuits against him from entering the arena.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
