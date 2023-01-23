ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

New York Man Arrested by Township Police for Wawa Robbery Incident

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Bordentown Township Police have arrested a New York man for a robbery incident that took place at a Township Wawa on Wednesday morning, the Department announced.  Alberto Silva-Navarrete, 22, of East 102nd Street in New York, NY, was arrested and charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that took place on Wednesday, January 25 at about 11:44AM at Wawa, located at 237 Route 130.  A Wawa customer told police that he saw Silva-Navarrete remove a gas nozzle from the customer's car and fill a water bottle in his hand with gas. When the customer confronted him, Silva-Navarrete lifted his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he had a gun.  Silva-Navarrete fled Wawa on foot but was apprehended by Bordentown Township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road. No gun was found on Silva-Navarrete.  Silva-Navarrete was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing and is considered innocent until proven guilty.  The Bordentown Township Police Department's investigation was led by Ptl. Harris. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

School bus crashes into N.J. house, cops say

-- A school bus crashed into a house in Essex County Friday morning, police said. The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. A police dispatcher confirmed the crash but said anyone authorized to discuss it was at the...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
CBS Philly

"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made.  The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Elderly man killed in one of two crashes on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ

EWING TOWNSHIP — An elderly man was killed on Route 31 in one of two crashes on the road Wednesday afternoon. Ewing police Lt. Glenn Tettemer said the man was struck in the northbound lanes around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection with Somerset Street near the Pennington Road fire station. The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

