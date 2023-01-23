Read full article on original website
South Jersey Man Thought He Was Chatting With Teenage Girl: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been arrested and charged with seeking a sexual encounter with an underage girl, authorities said. Hazleton Newman, 31, of Chatsworth, was charged with luring, child endangerment and attempted sexual assault on a minor, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation revealed that...
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say
A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
New York Man Arrested by Township Police for Wawa Robbery Incident
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Bordentown Township Police have arrested a New York man for a robbery incident that took place at a Township Wawa on Wednesday morning, the Department announced. Alberto Silva-Navarrete, 22, of East 102nd Street in New York, NY, was arrested and charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that took place on Wednesday, January 25 at about 11:44AM at Wawa, located at 237 Route 130. A Wawa customer told police that he saw Silva-Navarrete remove a gas nozzle from the customer's car and fill a water bottle in his hand with gas. When the customer confronted him, Silva-Navarrete lifted his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he had a gun. Silva-Navarrete fled Wawa on foot but was apprehended by Bordentown Township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road. No gun was found on Silva-Navarrete. Silva-Navarrete was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing and is considered innocent until proven guilty. The Bordentown Township Police Department's investigation was led by Ptl. Harris.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Former N.J. school supervisor admits he stole $138K in overtime scheme
The former director of buildings and grounds in the Hillsborough school district admitted he took part in a scheme to receive about $138,000 in overtime to which he was not entitled. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of Raritan, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of embezzling, stealing, and obtaining by fraud,...
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
School bus crashes into N.J. house, cops say
-- A school bus crashed into a house in Essex County Friday morning, police said. The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. A police dispatcher confirmed the crash but said anyone authorized to discuss it was at the...
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Shoplifters struck cop with car in Target parking lot before fleeing, cops say
A duo of shoplifters attempting to evade police at a Target store Wednesday night assaulted one officer and struck another with their vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. Officers responded to a shoplifting incident at 6:30 p.m. at the store on Springfield Avenue in Union, Police Director Christopher Donnelly...
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Brothers arrested trying to break into Jersey City pharmacy; thieves pocket $22K in 2 other burglaries
Two brothers from Essex County men were charged early Wednesday morning after Jersey City police say they broke into a Kennedy Boulevard building and attempted to burglarize the pharmacy next door. Asaph Francois, 29, and Melec Francois, 36, both of Orange, were arrested after trying to flee from the area...
Motorist sentenced to 5 years in prison after fatal DWI crash on Halloween
A judge sentenced a South Jersey man to five years in prison this week following his guilty plea in a fatal drunken driving crash. Thomas J. McAlorum II, 33, of Delanco, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree count of death by auto in an Oct. 31, 2020, crash that killed Clement Mitchell Jr., 75, of Pitman.
"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made. The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
Elderly man killed in one of two crashes on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ
EWING TOWNSHIP — An elderly man was killed on Route 31 in one of two crashes on the road Wednesday afternoon. Ewing police Lt. Glenn Tettemer said the man was struck in the northbound lanes around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection with Somerset Street near the Pennington Road fire station. The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into N.J. home, cops say
A school bus driver who crashed into a West Caldwell home Friday morning shortly after dropping students off at a local high school was charged with DWI and multiple other offenses, police said. Officers were called the Passaic Avenue home at 8:39 a.m.and found that the bus had left the...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
