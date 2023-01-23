Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Light snow showers expected Sunday in Northern New York, Vermont
A weak system will bring another light round of snow to storm-weary Northern Vermont and Northern New York on Sunday, as a polar vortex looks to bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season late next week. Friday will be mostly cold and clear, with the possibility for a...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
A stronger and colder storm hits Colorado this weekend
Temperatures will warm up for the next couple of days, however, a powerful arctic front will drop freezing cold air over us this weekend.
How much snow will you get in messy winter storm in Upstate New York? (map)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another winter storm is expected to hit Upstate New York today and Thursday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain. Up to a foot of snow is possible on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks, where temperatures will remain cold enough for all the precipitation to hit the ground as snow.
Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
New Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snowfall, Cause Slippery Travel Conditions: Here's Latest
A brand-new storm will bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the region and cause slippery travel conditions. It's due to arrive during the day Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, unlike the first storm of this week, according to AccuWeather.com.
8 inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of New York
Another winter snowstorm is set to sweep across New York today and tomorrow and with that storm comes snow. It looks like parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next 24-48 hours. Along with the snow will be a wintry mix that includes...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals
Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Snow and rain, slick travel expected in New England Sunday and Monday
BOSTON – Another round of snow and rain is on the way for Sunday night through Monday as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast just in time for the start of the work and school week. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, however the clouds stick around. It's not until after sunset rain and snow moves in.Eastern portions of the state will see mainly rain tonight with snow farther north and west, however the storm is trending colder with a changeover to snow even down to the coast Monday. Significant snow accumulation is expected for northern...
