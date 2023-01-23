ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Light snow showers expected Sunday in Northern New York, Vermont

A weak system will bring another light round of snow to storm-weary Northern Vermont and Northern New York on Sunday, as a polar vortex looks to bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season late next week. Friday will be mostly cold and clear, with the possibility for a...
VERMONT STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
Syracuse.com

Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

New Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snowfall, Cause Slippery Travel Conditions: Here's Latest

A brand-new storm will bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the region and cause slippery travel conditions. It's due to arrive during the day Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, unlike the first storm of this week, according to AccuWeather.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals

Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
27 First News

More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?

A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Snow and rain, slick travel expected in New England Sunday and Monday

BOSTON – Another round of snow and rain is on the way for Sunday night through Monday as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast just in time for the start of the work and school week.  Most of the day Sunday will be dry, however the clouds stick around. It's not until after sunset rain and snow moves in.Eastern portions of the state will see mainly rain tonight with snow farther north and west, however the storm is trending colder with a changeover to snow even down to the coast Monday. Significant snow accumulation is expected for northern...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

