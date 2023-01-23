‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Brianna Thorbourne? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

The Bachelor returns every January with a new man amid a cast of new ladies vying for his heart. That means we’re only a few days away from all the romance, drama, and heartbreak that comes with a new season. The Bachelor 2023 premieres on Jan. 23 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST, and Zach Shallcross stars as the new lead this season. Zach first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette , and he quickly developed a connection with Rachel. However, it wasn’t meant to be, so he’s back for another chance at love with 30 new women hoping to find love. Brianna Thorbourne is one of the new women this season. Here’s everything we know about Brianna, including her job, Instagram, age, and more.

THE BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Brianna. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Who is Brianna Thorbourne from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Fans first met Brianna when Jesse Palmer introduced five of the women participating in Zach’s season of The Bachelor during Gabby and Rachel’s After the Final Rose special. In fact, Brianna quickly won over the audience, and they voted her as the woman to receive the First Impression Rose from Zach.

Brianna calls Jersey City, New Jersey, home and has a passion for the beauty industry. Her ABC bio describes her as “smart, entrepreneurial and creative.” She enjoyed living in Paris for a few years, but now, “she is looking for a ride-or-die partner with whom she can travel to new places. Brianna has high expectations, but she’s truly hopeful that Zach could be the man for her!”

We know that producers make up the “fun facts” for each of the women, but they’re funny. So, according to Brianna’s bio, she wants to cage dive with sharks, she made up her own language as a kid, and potential boyfriends need to know that she “doesn’t do Netflix and Chill.”

How old is Brianna Thorbourne, and what does she do for a living?

At 24 years old, Brianna skews to the younger side of the women this season of The Bachelor. However, don’t let her age fool you. Brianna founded her own beauty company called Bourne Beauty Co in 2021. Bourne Beauty sells a rotating makeup brush that makes makeup application a breeze. Her LinkedIn profile says Brianna graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Media Studies.

Where to find Brianna Thorbourne on Instagram

Brianna is active on Instagram, and you can follow her under the handle @iambriannakay . From here, you can keep up with her and all her Bachelor- related content. She has more than 5,000 followers, and she’s steadily racking up more.

Her profile boasts Brianna’s love of fashion as she models different types of clothing. She even attended New York Fashion Week, and you can check out her pics from the event.

What do spoilers suggest about Brianna Thorbourne’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

While we all know Brianna received America’s First Impression Rose, it doesn’t look like a spark forms between Brianna and Zach during her time on The Bachelor. In November, spoiler guru Reality Steve wrote that Brianna leaves before the third Rose Ceremony.

Reality Steve said, “I believe that Brianna self-eliminated but I don’t know why. Rumors of her being bullied by others, but not confirmed.”

Folks will have to wait and see how it all plays out. Check out The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross premiering on Jan. 23, and stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your Bachelor updates.