'The Bachelor' 2023 Spoilers for Zach Shallcross and the Women of This Season Will Make You Swoon

By Whitney Danhauer
 3 days ago

It’s January, which means The Bachelor returns to ABC, and fans settle in to hopefully watch a love story unfold before their eyes. This season producers tapped Zach Shallcross for the lead , and he has thirty women arriving at the mansion and hoping he’s the man of their dreams. Thanks to Reality Steve, TV spoiler guru, we already know a lot about what happens during Zach’s time on the show. Plus, the handsome lead revealed what he hoped for during his time in the spotlight. So, without further ado, here are The Bachelor 2023 spoilers for Zach’s season of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuYTg_0kOlCLsx00
‘The Bachelor’ star Zach Shallcross | ABC/Nino Muñoz

What is Zach Shallcross’s biggest fear about appearing as the lead of ‘The Bachelor’?

Fans might find it surprising to learn that Zach’s a little nervous about taking the reigns on The Bachelor . Back in October, he spoke to BachelorNation.com , and interviewers asked him if anything made him nervous about appearing on the show.

“I’m most nervous about the fact that there could be people that are on this journey and a part of this experience that don’t take it seriously and don’t want to actually find love. I want to find someone who truly wants a future with me, so that’s what scares me the most,” Zach said.

The California native also explained what he looks for in a partner, “The biggest thing for me is I want someone who’s really compassionate and kind to everyone that they’re around. I feel that’s kind of rare nowadays. I think a lot of people can be really self-involved. So how you treat people on a day-to-day basis is really important to me. I just want someone who is a really kind, compassionate person.”

After his relationship with Rachel Recchia not working out, fans hope Zach sees a better outcome this time around.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 spoilers show who catches Zach Shallcross’s eyes right off the bat and receives the First Impression Rose

Statistically, whoever receives the First Impression Rose on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette has a higher chance of making it to the finals . So, who does Zach choose to receive the First Impression Rose?

The honor this season goes to Greer Blitzer. Greer makes one of the most memorable entrances during The Bachelor premiere, according to Reality Steve . The spoiler guru reported in November that Greer invites Zach to do the tortilla slap challenge that circulated on TikTok a few months back. Apparently, this was enough to make Zach’s heart do somersaults, and she gets the First Impression Rose.

Which women do ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 spoilers reveal make it into Zach Shallcross’s top 3?

Reality Steve hasn’t revealed the winner of Zach’s season of The Bachelor, but he does know which ladies make it into his top three. The overnight dates this season involves Zach and the last women traveling to Krabi, Thailand. He eliminates Charity Lawson after the Hometown Dates, which means Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar, and Ariel Frenkel are your top three women this season.

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers also revealed that Zach and Kaity have more than one one-on-one date this season, so it won’t be surprising for Kaity to make it into the top two. However, fans will need to tune into The Bachelor on Monday nights to watch it all play out on their television screens.

Check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your Bachelor updates!

