Stevie Nicks bringing spring tour to San Francisco

Stevie Nicks will embark on a headlining solo tour this spring.

The touring styles of Stevie Nicks will be in full bloom this spring.

The singer-songwriter, 74, announced a 14-date solo tour, which will commence in March, on Monday morning.

The first leg begins March 15 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and wraps up April 5 at the Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

In between flying solo, Nicks will perform throughout the country with Billy Joel as part of the duo's "Two Icons, One Night" co-headlining tour. The first show for that concert will be March 10 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Nicks' own tour resumes May 12 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina and ends June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

She will play San Francisco's Chase Center on March 23 in the first of two California dates. The second show takes place March 26 at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

Nicks last performed in the Bay Area last June. She was originally scheduled to play BottleRock Napa Valley in 2020 and 2021, but both of those festivals were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tickets for Nicks' solo tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and additional information, visit her website .