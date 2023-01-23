The city of Vail, Colorado is located in Eagle County and is home to world-class ski resorts like Vail Resort, Beaver Ski Resort, Ski Cooper, and Cooper Mountain. The Vail/Aspen area high in the Rocky Mountains is some of the most visited spots in Colorado all year long. People visit from Grand Junction and all over the world, especially during the winter months. So what is the weather like in Vail, Colorado throughout the year?

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO