Read full article on original website
Related
This Unique Store in Gunnison, Colorado is a Must-See
One of the most unique stores in Colorado can be found in the small mountain town of Gunnison. Just from observing the outside of this place, anyone can see it's definitely somewhere that's worth stopping for. Traders Rendezvous opened in June of 1988. Since then, the family-owned business has become...
What is the Weather Like in Vail, Colorado?
The city of Vail, Colorado is located in Eagle County and is home to world-class ski resorts like Vail Resort, Beaver Ski Resort, Ski Cooper, and Cooper Mountain. The Vail/Aspen area high in the Rocky Mountains is some of the most visited spots in Colorado all year long. People visit from Grand Junction and all over the world, especially during the winter months. So what is the weather like in Vail, Colorado throughout the year?
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide secure lockout due to online threats made by a suspect who has local connections against Summit County schools. Suspect Charles Draughn, 26, of Glenwood Springs, is was being held in the custody of the Pitkin...
Poncha Springs child care center shut down
(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
Aspen Daily News
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
KKTV
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is behind bars in Teller County facing multiple charges following an incident Sunday night in Cripple Creek. The Cripple Creek Police Department confirmed with 11 News that Ronald Andert was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. at the Gas N’ Roll across the street from the Wildwood Casino. The Cripple Creek Police Department adds the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0