Preview: Investigating A God’s Murder In ‘Fallen’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of Fallen #1 out this month from writer Matt Ringel, artist Henry Ponciano, and letterer Toben Racicot. Casper Clay, an ancient warrior and immortal servant of Zeus turned private detective navigates the murky depths of a criminal underworld to solve the murder of a god at the hands of a mysterious killer. As he gets closer to unraveling the truth he learns that there may be more at stake than solving a case.
Preview: ‘Young Hellboy– Assault On Castle Death’ #4 Reaches Its Exciting Conclusion
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #4, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Thomas Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. Still in the grips of a fever-induced hallucination, Hellboy (aka the Scarlet Crab), his dog Mac, and...
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Gravestown #5 – Emma Ultra’ – More Mystery, More Fantasy
The latest Kickstarter for Gravestown, sees a new storyline, a jumping on point, new artists, and much more – it’s Gravestown #5, Emma Ultra and it’s funding on Kickstarter now…. Over the last couple of years, you’ll hopefully have read a lot about me talking about Roger...
Preview: Betty And Veronica Play Matchmaker In ‘The Archies In India’ TPB
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Archies In India (TPB), dropping tomorrow from Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña, and more. Archie and his friends from Riverdale have been globetrotting for decades… but their favorite place to visit...
Preview: ‘Damn Them All’ #4 Throws A Spotlight On Abshir
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Damn Them All #4, the next issue of their new original horror series dropping today from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorists Sofie Dodgson and Shayne Hannah Cui, and letterer Jim Campbell. In this spotlight on Abshir, Ellie and Dora do everything...
Previewing ‘Frank Frazetta’s Dawn Attack’ #2 Sci-Fi Series From Opus Comics
“Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting “Dawn Attack” springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father’s stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.”
Hot Fuzz: Previewing ‘Plush’ #3 From Image Comics
“ROAD TRIP! The cannibalistic furries have abducted Devin away on a fiery SWAT van road trip to visit the group’s creepy mansion of horrors. Keebler drives and Scratch rides shotgun as Kasha and Devin argue whether he’s suitable enough to eat or not.”
Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Created: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ Vol. 1
‘The Vampire Slayer’ takes everything one might know about the Buffy franchise and brings vivid modern new life to it while maintaining all the same energy and aspects that made the universe resonate so much with the fans. Every aspect of this modernization of the Buffy mythos just works because it not only knows and loves the characters but brings them into the 21st century with graceful ease.
Betrayal From Within: Previewing Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Minor Threats’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #4, dropping next Wednesday from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. Betrayed by one of their own and at the mercy of the maniac they set out to kill, the Minor Threats are...
A New Sick Story-Arc Beings In ‘Lovesick’ #4 Preview
“As Domino struggles with the aftermath of a near-fatal ambush by the Bloodcels, her cannibal partner in crime Jack barges back into her life with buried memories and unresolved grudges in tow to push her fragile psyche even further.”. Lovesick #4 is out now from Image Comics.
Whole New Direction: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #4
Another solid issue as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ #4 brings the event to a half-way point, preparing to plunge things into the downhill portion of this roller coaster. A steady build has allowed this series and the event to really breathe and make its case, yet still bringing a ton of action and big moments to the page already.
Gotham Prison Blues: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #51
Not even bars can keep Selina Kyle down, as ‘Catwoman’ enters a whole new phase for the title character and her supporting cast putting them in a whole new dynamic. No matter the setting the series keeps its character-focused head up and presents a colorful gorgeous fun time that speaks to so many things.
A Totalitarian Vampire Cult Rules The World: Previewing ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, dropping in May 2023 from writer/artist/colorist/letterer Benjamin W. Morse. It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!
Daikaiju And Flying Saucers: Previewing ‘Godzilla Rivals- Round One’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla Rivals: Round One, hitting spinner racks today from creators including Paul Allor, E.J. Su, Mary Kenney, SL Gallant, Adam Gorham, Rosie Knight, and Oliver Ono. Epic monster battles featuring some of Godzilla’s fiercest rivals: Hedorah, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Battra! Each story...
Clash Of The Titans: Previewing ‘Icon vs. Hardware’ #1
“Two titans of the Milestone Universe clash — and in the process, set in motion a chain of events leading to a story bigger than you could ever imagine! When Hardware discovers a long-suppressed time machine hidden in a government warehouse, his obsession with righting the wrongs of the past — those of both American history and his own tragic family — will unravel the fabric of time for the Milestone Universe. But while there are many problems with Hardware’s plan, there’s one big one: wherever he goes in America’s last two centuries, Icon is there, having lived through it! And a man as powerful as Icon knows the profound danger of the forces Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and he’ll do whatever it takes to put the genie back in the bottle!
Deconstructing Comics #759: Kirby’s Fourth World(?) — ‘Captain Victory’ Graphite Edition
After he left DC Comics, but before he returned to produce Even Gods Must Die and The Hunger Dogs, Jack Kirby produced a sort of substitute Fourth World story called Captain Victory and the Galactic Rangers, which was eventually published by Pacific Comics in 1981 and 82. Two Morrows Publishing in 2003 released what it calls the Graphite Edition of Captain Victory, presenting Kirby’s photocopies of his pencils of the proposed 50-page Captain Victory graphic novel. This time, Emmet and Tim discuss the Graphite Edition and what Captain Victory tells us about Kirby and the Fourth World.
‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2 Sells Out, Second Printing On The Way
Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland (2002) #2, with art by Brett Bean, has sold out and getting a second printing order from Image Comics. “In I Hate Fairyland #2, Gert is more jaded than ever when she discovers the secret behind the mystery man offering her a mission he doesn’t think she can refuse.
Backstories Of Critical Role’s Mighty Nein In ‘Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins’
Dark Horse Books and Critical Role have announced Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Library Edition Volume 1. This first of two oversized volumes collects the whimsical, tragic, and sometimes haunting backstories of Jester Lavorre, Caleb Widogast, Yasha Nydoorin, and Nott the Brave. These stories are each available as a standalone graphic novel, but now, this Library Edition collects them all together in one oversized volume. Like the Mighty Nein, these stories are better together, including an expanded sketchbook section and all-new cover art by Robynn Frauhn.
Marking Black History Month – Previewing ‘DC Power: A Celebration’ #1
Writer: Evan Narcisse, Lamont Magee, Stephanie Williams, Brandon Thomas, Dorado Quick & Jordan Clark, Morgan Hampton, Chuck Brown, John Ridley. Artist: Darryl Banks, Chriscross, Alitha Martinez, Natacha Bustos, Clayton Henry, Valentine De Landro, Petterson Oliveira, Olivier Coipel. Colours: Hi-Fi, Wil Quintana, Alex Guimaraes, Marcelo Maiolo, Marissa Louise, DJ Chavis. Letters:...
Acclaimed Artist Mateus Manhanini Spotlights Black ‘Star Wars’ Heroes In February Variants
One of the greatest parts of Star Wars is the diverse heroes and villains throughout the galaxy. In February, Marvel highlights black heroes and villains of the Galaxy Far, Far Away in variant covers for Black History Month. Across ten different variant covers, acclaimed cover artist Mateus Manhanini will bring...
