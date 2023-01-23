Read full article on original website
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a letter to parents Thursday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they would be cancelling all after school activities Friday in preparation for the release of the Tyre Nichols death investigation video. The letter stated that the school district made their decisions "out of an abundance...
actionnews5.com
Collierville students soar in their new aviation program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program. The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021. Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program. There...
Friend gives back to dedicated teacher hit by hard times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis educator loves her students. However, some recent events outside the classroom are making life quite challenging. The students at Leadership Prep Charter School are busy learning. They have bright minds, good attitudes, and caring teachers. But one teacher has been struggling. Our playmaker Jamar Wright shared the situation with us. […]
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd
A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
localmemphis.com
'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
localmemphis.com
'It has no teeth' | Memphians calling on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to have more power to hold MPD accountable
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the Memphis Police Department leadership announces an "independent review" of all special units within the city’s police department, many who want to hold MPD more accountable are questioning the current power of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as "CLERB." CLERB...
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
Memphis, January 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Memphis. The Margolin Hebrew Academy basketball team will have a game with Lausanne Collegiate School on January 26, 2023, 18:00:00. The Christian Brothers High School basketball team will have a game with Memphis University School on January 27, 2023, 14:30:00.
Justin J. Pearson to take State Rep. seat vacated by Barbara Cooper’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Environmental and social justice activist Justin J. Pearson will soon add one more title to his name - State Representative. Pearson won the Democratic nomination for the District 86 seat on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. That seat was left vacated when former State Representative Barbara Cooper...
actionnews5.com
Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are concerned about the response time for Memphis police officers. During Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, the department explained some of the reasons for the long wait times, something Raleigh residents are no strangers to. “You’re going to be waiting there a good...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sheds light on title department and temporary pause on car registration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers continue to wait for the newest Shelby County Clerk’s office to open, months after it was supposed to be up and running. Clerk Halbert spoke with ABC24 briefly about the Riverdale office and it’s nearly three month miss of the deadline Mayor Lee Harris set for October 31, 2022.
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
mlgw.com
MLGW launches job portal
Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
actionnews5.com
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
All former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Four former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have been released on bond. Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked […]
Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed departments at Downtown location for two weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is, once again, closed departments at one of its offices for two weeks, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The closure only impacts the Downtown Memphis office, Halbert said. The MVR and Title departments of that office will be...
