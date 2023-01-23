ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Collierville students soar in their new aviation program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program. The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021. Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program. There...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Friend gives back to dedicated teacher hit by hard times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis educator loves her students. However, some recent events outside the classroom are making life quite challenging. The students at Leadership Prep Charter School are busy learning. They have bright minds, good attitudes, and caring teachers. But one teacher has been struggling. Our playmaker Jamar Wright shared the situation with us. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd

A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
LAKELAND, TN
localmemphis.com

'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'It has no teeth' | Memphians calling on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to have more power to hold MPD accountable

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the Memphis Police Department leadership announces an "independent review" of all special units within the city’s police department, many who want to hold MPD more accountable are questioning the current power of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as "CLERB." CLERB...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are concerned about the response time for Memphis police officers. During Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, the department explained some of the reasons for the long wait times, something Raleigh residents are no strangers to. “You’re going to be waiting there a good...
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW launches job portal

Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage

After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

All former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Four former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have been released on bond. Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked […]
MEMPHIS, TN

