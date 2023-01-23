Read full article on original website
wfft.com
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
wbiw.com
Multiple vehicle crashes leads to the temporary closer of I-465 Wednesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE – At approximately 12:20 p.m. Wednesday an Indiana State Trooper stopped to assist with what he thought was a vehicle slide-off on the southbound side of Interstate 469 (25.8mm), north of the State Road 37 interchange, Allen County. The trooper discovered this was actually a two-vehicle crash...
963xke.com
Multi-vehicle crashes snarl Wednesday traffic on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that winter weather and excessive speeds caused several crashes on I-469 Wednesday. As a result, ISP says a six-mile stretch of the interstate had to be shut down. Indiana State Police released the following:. At approximately 12:20pm Wednesday afternoon an...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
WANE-TV
Local crews use over 1K tons of salt to combat winter storm
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As heavy snow swept across Allen County Wednesday, crews worked around the clock to plow snow and cover the roads in salt. Lots of salt, to be exact. A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 Thursday city crews used 800...
WANE-TV
Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
WOWO News
Monroeville man dies from Monday morning crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday morning fatal crash. Deputies were called near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Rd around 6:45 a.m. for a single vehicle crash. The driver and passenger were then transported to a local hospital.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
wfft.com
Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
WANE-TV
Work on trail extending into northern Allen Co. begins next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Work to expand the ever growing network of trails in Allen County is expected to begin next week according to Fort Wayne Trails. The Pufferbelly Trail on Allen County’s north side is slated to extend from Life Bridge Church west of the intersection of Union Chapel Road and Corbin Road north to Fitch Road. A map of the current trail system and future trails can be found here.
Watch: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
As snow flurries continue to fall the day after WANE 15’s Taylor King is out on the roads around Fort Wayne with live updates to show you driving conditions.
WANE-TV
Allen County Travel Advisory lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County changed Thursday morning from a Watch to an Advisory and just before noon, the advisory was lifted due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier. City and state highway crews continued clearing...
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
A Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
WANE-TV
Slick roads cause crashes, hazardous conditions on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hazardous weather conditions have caused numerous crashes Wednesday as crews work to keep the roads as safe as possible. Indiana State Police (ISP) previously reported a portion of I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road had been shut down earlier Wednesday after multiple crashes before eventually opening back up.
WANE-TV
Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
