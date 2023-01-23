Read full article on original website
Poll: South Carolina voters say more tax reductions are key to jobs, business
(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track. The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business. ...
WIS-TV
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
Stopping ‘repeat criminals’ high on Gov. McMaster’s agenda as he starts new term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants state lawmakers to crack down on repeat criminal offenders. The governor used a chunk of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night to focus on a problem that has plagued the state for years — people suspected or convicted of committing violent crimes who get […]
abccolumbia.com
Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools. The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”. The Bill would require school district website...
S.C. committee advances limits to classroom teaching on race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would limit certain teachings on race in public schools and allow parents to challenge educational materials is moving through the Republican-controlled South Carolina House of Representatives. The proposal is the latest iteration of a GOP-led nationwide effort to crack down on what some...
WLTX.com
SC House panel takes up controversial education bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A House education panel advanced a bill Tuesday that could change what is being taught in South Carolina Schools. The "South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act" would prohibit teaching that an individual is inherently "privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive", among other requirements. However, the...
FOX Carolina
School choice legislation a priority for SC Senate, parents and educators weigh pros and cons
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Giving parents the choice to place their child in the best-suited educational setting, that’s one of the goals of legislation being debated in the SC State Senate. It’s called the Educational Scholarship Trust Fund or school voucher program. A recent poll from the...
WIS-TV
Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 1,500 people from across the Palmetto State gathered in Columbia to celebrate National Student Choice Week on Wednesday. The observation came as members of the State House continued their debate over a bill in support of school choice. In what was supposed to be a...
WMBF
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
live5news.com
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file your taxes is still months away, but it is not too early to get started. The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties, protecting your credit score and avoiding losing refunds in the future. They...
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
WLTX.com
Civil rights leaders threaten lawsuit if state does not allow AP African American Studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis and the state of Florida could soon face a lawsuit if they do not allow an AP African American Studies course to be taught in high schools, attorney Ben Crump said on Wednesday in Tallahassee. “We are here to give notice to Governor...
WYFF4.com
SC legislature proposing changes to 'Move Over, Slow Down' law
South Carolina — Making split-second decisions to stay safe is a reality for first responders who work on the side of the road. "I feel like I'm kind of on a race against the clock," said Sebastian Vasquez, Manager at Cousins Towing. South Carolina lawmakers are trying to make...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
crbjbizwire.com
E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions
CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
yourislandnews.com
SC Military License Plates
According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
wfxb.com
“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban
South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
