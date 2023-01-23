Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Related
Williamsport Police Department is hiring
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Applications can be obtained in person at Police Headquarters located at 810 Nichols Place, Williamsport, Pa. 17701, or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Third Street, third floor, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Applications can also be downloaded from their website here. All applications must be received on or before Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. Civil Service Testing for applicants will be conducted on Saturday, March 25.
Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
Jimmy's Quick Lunch earns recognition from state officials, customers
HAZLETON, Pa. — With a little bit of mustard, chili, and some onions, Jimmy's Quick Lunch in Hazelton has been keeping customers full for more than 85 years. "It saves us time and cooking, and it's even good, price-wise also, and then I don't have a clean-up, so it works for me," said Donna Baran, Hazleton.
Volunteer celebrates 60 years with fire company in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Hose Company in Union County is made up of volunteers of all ages. But unlike many departments, one of those volunteers has been an active member for 60 years — Max Zeller, or as his friends call him, Pappy Max. "My father was...
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
UPMC Primary Care Montgomery welcomes new physician
Montgomery, Pa. — Amy Sudol, MD, is joining Dr. Steven Barrows at UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery. Dr. Sudol received her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton and completed her residency in internal medicine with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. “Internal medicine focuses exclusively on adult medicine and is a specialty that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases not requiring surgery,” explained Jennifer Small, administrative director, UPMC Primary Care in North Central Pa. “Dr. Sudol will be a great addition to our team in Montgomery to help support and build relationships with patients while providing excellent care.” UPMC Primary Care is located at 45 Park Dr., Rt. 405, Montgomery. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sudol, call (570) 515-0952.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill
GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
Support Safe Kids PA with purchases at Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday
Williamsport, Pa. — Make your dinner plans around a good cause this evening, Jan. 24, at Texas Roadhouse in Williamsport. Ten percent of purchases will go towards Safe Kids PA, Lycoming County partner. Safe Kids PA Lycoming County Partner's mission is to reduce injuries and deaths of children through community education. Funds will help with Safe Kids programs, such as education on safety, bike rodeos, and providing car seats for those in need. Present the attached flyer at the Williamsport location to donate 10 percent of your purchase to Safe Kids PA.
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
Catalytic converter thefts reported in Union County
Union County, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating several recent catalytic converter thefts in Union County. Police say the incidents occurred from late December through mid-January. Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, suspects removed catalytic converters from two Ford trucks parked at New Enterprise Stone and Lime on Dales Quarry Road in Buffalo Township. A second incident was reported at the 400 block of Reitz Boulevard in Union Township. The victim told police someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit van between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. A third incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the 300 block of Hill School Road in Kelly Township. The victim told police someone took the catalytic converter from his 2012 Ford. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
Active police investigation at property in Noxen
NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
Police: Plymouth man claims “bylaws” allowed him to fire warning shot
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plymouth claimed he had the right to fire a warning shot because it was “in the bylaws.”
Bags of meth seized after driver found sleeping
BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with […]
James Nasatka announces run for Bradford County District Attorney
Bradford Counyt, Pa. — James R. Nasatka, Esquire, First Assistant District Attorney of Bradford County, Pa., announced his run for District Attorney upon the intended retirement of DA Albert Ondrey at the end of 2023. Nasatka, 37, was born in Easton, Pa., and lived the majority of his life in Mount Bethel, a small village in Northampton County, Pa. As the son of a police officer, Nasatka long held an...
Person responsible for threats that closed Milton Area School District identified, according to police
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area School District is closed Thursday, January 26, because of a threat. School officials posted to the district's website saying a tip came in early Thursday morning over the Safe 2 Say app. School officials said with information from the Safe2Say Something tipline, investigators have...
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teen is charged as an adult in connection with a violent home invasion. It’s creating conversations about an apparent rise in juvenile violent crimes in our area. Over the last year alone Eyewitness News has covered quite a few stories involving juvenile violent crimes. Eyewitness News Reporter […]
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4