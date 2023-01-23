Read full article on original website
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told The Associated Press that investigators probing Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video this week or next week. The timetable has rankled activists who...
TN Sheriff's Association: Tyre Nichols’ arrest video will be made public Friday
NewsChannel 5 has obtained a letter notifying law enforcement agencies that videos relating to the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be made public on Friday.
Police dispatch from the moments of Tyre Nichols’ confrontation with officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 News has obtained police dispatch audio from the day investigators said officers had two confrontations with Tyre Nichols, 29. Here is a transcript of the dispatch audio:. “2933, we have one black male running.”. “2938, you still have eyes on that subject?”. “Any other Scorpion...
2 Memphis Fire Department personnel 'relieved of duty' in connection with Tyre Nichols' death
Two Memphis, Tennessee, Fire Department personnel were "relieved of duty" while an internal investigation was conducted into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after a traffic stop. Fire spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the employees were "involved in the initial patient care" of Nichols; she did...
Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols’ arrest to Rodney King beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police officers beat motorist Tyre Nichols for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for the family said Monday. Attorney...
Tyre Nichols was 'defenseless' during his 'savage' beating by police, attorneys say
Nichols died a few days after he was taken into custody by the Memphis Police, in a violent incident his family says left him "unrecognizable." Five officers have been fired.
Tyre Nichols' family attorney says video shows police beating Nichols like a 'human pinata'
Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, said video footage shows he suffered a "nonstop beating" at the hands of police.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
5 Memphis police officers fired after traffic stop leads to hospitalization, death of Tyre Nichols
Five Memphis police officers were fired Friday after the chief said they violated department policies during a traffic stop in Tennessee this month that ended with the hospitalization and death of a 29-year-old man. An administrative investigation by the Memphis police found that the officers allegedly violated multiple policies, including...
Woman robbed in front of security guard at Kroger, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers at a Memphis Kroger are on edge and concerned after a woman was attacked in the parking lot. It happened outside the store on Poplar Avenue at Kirby Parkway. Shoppers told FOX13 that they don’t feel comfortable shopping at night anymore. “We have a...
New Photograph Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody
Tyre Nichols, 29, died days after he was arrested and beaten by officers in Tennessee, his family says.
Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard. According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County...
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
