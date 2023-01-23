Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...
Democrats push to amend Constitution so 16-year-olds can vote
House Democrats will try once more to amend the Constitution in order to lower the voting age to 16, an idea that has been popular with Democrats but unpopular with Republicans.
Senate committee advances bill that would require state vehicle inspections to every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced Senate Bill 254, a bill that would mandate state vehicle inspections every two years, instead of every year. The bill brought much discussion among members of the committee who questioned representatives from both the West Virginia State...
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
McConnell tosses debt ceiling hot potato to Biden, McCarthy: ‘That’s where a solution lies’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that only House Speaker McCarthy and President Biden are in a position to negotiate a debt ceiling fix.
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate disciplinary action may start Monday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate could move quickly next week in deciding whether and how to discipline a suspended member. Senators voted 27-6 on Thursday to temporarily take away all privileges from Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck told KELOLAND News that he and...
CoinDesk
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Resolution targeting abortion law passes Utah House, heads for final vote in Senate
A joint resolution that would make it easier to challenge the hold placed on Utah’s abortion ban cleared the two-thirds majority threshold in the Utah House and will head to the Utah Senate for final approval.
GOP bill would stick Congress members with veterans’ health care plan to call attention to failing VA
A new bill from a House Republican would put all lawmakers and staff on Veterans Affairs care, an attempt to draw attention to how the VA needs to be fixed.
McCarthy voted against bills tackling drought. Hear constituent's message
A California district represented by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing a water crisis while the Speaker continues to evade bills dealing with drought and climate change.
Comments / 1