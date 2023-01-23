ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
96.7 The River

See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza

This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Metro Transit announces new hiring event

A suggestion from a deacon at his church created a lifelong career for Robert Pratt. It was 22 years ago that the deacon advised Pratt to consider applying to Metro Transit for a job as a bus driver. “I had never driven a bus before, but I filled out the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tourcounsel.com

Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
MINNETONKA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mcknightshomecare.com

Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M

The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target

A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in. Fire crews saw smoke coming from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
kymnradio.net

Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight

On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
NORTHFIELD, MN
gamblingnews.com

Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota

The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
MINNESOTA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA

