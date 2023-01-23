Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
New food, beverage & residential space coming to vacant block in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Second Avenue South and South Third Street in downtown Minneapolis, sits a city block full of potential. "A lot of people living there — possibly some people working there — you know, a lot of restaurants," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Downtown Council.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Metro Transit announces new hiring event
A suggestion from a deacon at his church created a lifelong career for Robert Pratt. It was 22 years ago that the deacon advised Pratt to consider applying to Metro Transit for a job as a bus driver. “I had never driven a bus before, but I filled out the...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
mcknightshomecare.com
Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M
The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target
A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in. Fire crews saw smoke coming from...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
kymnradio.net
Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight
On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
gamblingnews.com
Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota
The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
