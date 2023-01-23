ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Lets make plans for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength and Faith, a new book written by Tim Siegel

LUBBOCK, Texas—Tim Siegel has a new book, ‘Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength, and Faith.’ An inspiring story of his journey, and his son Luke’s journey. You can purchase this book at Lubbock United stores, Lubbock Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Support the foundation: Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Matt Stell Reports: Aayden’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey

LUBBOCK, Texas – In a small facility on 34th street in Lubbock, an ancient form of art is being taught. Klay Pittman’s newest students are eight-year-old Aayden Andrews, and his father, Kenyon. “When we are tackling giants, for example, I’m that giant that he is not having to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

How fast can you merge in Texas?

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE

