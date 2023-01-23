Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Lets make plans for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
everythinglubbock.com
Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength and Faith, a new book written by Tim Siegel
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tim Siegel has a new book, ‘Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength, and Faith.’ An inspiring story of his journey, and his son Luke’s journey. You can purchase this book at Lubbock United stores, Lubbock Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Support the foundation: Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
everythinglubbock.com
Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
KCBD
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
everythinglubbock.com
Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Snow is something we don’t see’: Texas Tech students enjoy snow after classes cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock received a good amount of snow on Tuesday and Texas Tech students spent the day making memories they said will last a lifetime. Once classes were canceled for the day due to snow, many students used their day off to enjoy the winter wonderland. Rodolfo Santos, a...
TxDOT responds after Lubbock businesses say they are losing customers with 19th Street construction delays
Local businesses in Lubbock are feeling the impact of construction delays on 19th Street, with many reporting a decline in customers.
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: Aayden’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey
LUBBOCK, Texas – In a small facility on 34th street in Lubbock, an ancient form of art is being taught. Klay Pittman’s newest students are eight-year-old Aayden Andrews, and his father, Kenyon. “When we are tackling giants, for example, I’m that giant that he is not having to...
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
Lubbock, This Is What Your Delivery Driver Wishes You Knew
Full disclosure: I rarely get food delivered to my home. It's pricey and sometimes the food quality diminishes in transport. I like to go out to eat or cook at home, that's just my preference. I also live in an apartment complex with a confusing numbering system, the bane of...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
everythinglubbock.com
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
Comments / 0