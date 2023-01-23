Read full article on original website
WCTV
Plans to sue Governor DeSantis for denying AP African American Studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday night his intention to sue Governor DeSantis for denying the AP African American Studies course. Students and elected officials will announce their intention to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida for preventing the Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida high schools alongside nationally recognized civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Craig Whisenhunt.
WCTV
DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Leading chants of “Black history is American history,” prominent civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. “The question really is this, brothers and sisters. Are we going to let...
