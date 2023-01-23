TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday night his intention to sue Governor DeSantis for denying the AP African American Studies course. Students and elected officials will announce their intention to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida for preventing the Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida high schools alongside nationally recognized civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Craig Whisenhunt.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO