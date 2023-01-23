Read full article on original website
Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington
ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
Roy Knoeb III
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education
REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
‘Flexible’ doctor is Benton Franklin Health District Board choice for new health officer
Dr. Amy Person resigned in August after leading the Tri-Cities through the COVID pandemic.
Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?
My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
Kennewick Free Food Market Celebrates Opening Doors for First-Time
A new wonderful concept will help people get back on their feet and provide a little relief in this world of high prices and cash-strapped families in the Tri-Cities. A local non-profit has opened up a free food market at 4000 West Clearwater Ave. Restoration Community Impact has been helping...
Two Walla Walla Community College Students Selected as 2023 All Washington Scholars
WALLA WALLA - Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) students Emmali Simmelink and Dylan Delange have been selected as All Washington Scholars, the school announced earlier this month. Both were nominated for Phi Theta Kappa’s All-USA Academic Team and will participate in that highly revered national scholarship competition. Simmelink, of...
Would You Pay $3000 for a 1-Bedroom Apartment in Tri-Cities?
Oh, boy. I am so glad I bought my house when I did. The housing market has been insane for buyers since 2020 but what about tenants looking to move into 1-bedroom apartments? That should be reasonably priced, right? Wrong!. Last year, I took a deep dive and searched through...
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
Kennewick, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Kennewick. The Chiawana High School basketball team will have a game with Kennewick High School on January 24, 2023, 17:45:00. The Southridge High School basketball team will have a game with Kamiakin High School on January 24, 2023, 17:45:00.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Pasco bank and vault reduced to rubble. What’s going in its place?
The demolition work is part of a project to redevelop the site.
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
K-9 officers with the Kennewick Police are now equipped with first aid kits. Supplies for the kits were donated by the Kennewick Fire Department.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
