Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington

ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
ZILLAH, WA
102.7 KORD

Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Roy Knoeb III

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education

REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Did Anyone Else Not Realize Tri-Cities Has Beaches?

My dream is to live near the beach. And by "live near the beach," I mean no further than two hours away from the Pacific Ocean. My mom was born on the Oregon coast just like her mother was. I lived there until she married my dad and we moved halfway across the country.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits

K-9 officers with the Kennewick Police are now equipped with first aid kits. Supplies for the kits were donated by the Kennewick Fire Department.

