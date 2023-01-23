ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Offensive Coordinator After Broncos Stint

Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC despite Nick Caley interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after going...
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Hire New Coach

The New York Jets had an encouraging 2022 season in the National Football League, with a rookie class that may have produced both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year.
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees talk to Gold Glove-winning free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman is leaving no stone unturned. The New York Yankees general manager is shopping for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Damar Hamlin Announcement

In a true sign of the times, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen today addressed conspiracy theories involving teammate Damar Hamlin.  On the program Kyle Brandt's Basement, host Kyle Brandt asked Allen about conspiracies alleging Hamlin wasn't physically present for the Bills' divisional ...
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
NBC Sports

The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him

During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Bruins trade targets: Five defensemen Boston should pursue

The Boston Bruins just became the fastest team to reach 80 points in a season. They are an absolute juggernaut loaded with impressive talent and depth at every position. So, what should a team like that do before the March 3 trade deadline to get even better?. Additional depth on...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy