NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Offensive Coordinator After Broncos Stint
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC despite Nick Caley interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after going...
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
New York Jets Hire New Coach
The New York Jets had an encouraging 2022 season in the National Football League, with a rookie class that may have produced both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year.
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Yankees talk to Gold Glove-winning free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman is leaving no stone unturned. The New York Yankees general manager is shopping for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees...
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Patrick Mahomes Update
It's a good day in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. “He did the walkthrough this morning and he'll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs ...
NBC Sports
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Damar Hamlin Announcement
In a true sign of the times, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen today addressed conspiracy theories involving teammate Damar Hamlin. On the program Kyle Brandt's Basement, host Kyle Brandt asked Allen about conspiracies alleging Hamlin wasn't physically present for the Bills' divisional ...
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Report: Knicks Were Comfortable Offering Multiple 1sts for O.G. Anunoby
The New York Knicks have reportedly been comfortable trading multiple first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
Jets Consider Carter a 'Home Run' Hire
The former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach worked alongside his new boss a decade ago when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the free agent the Chiefs can’t afford to lose this offseason
Pro Football Focus recently named a free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this offseason and they went with an obvious choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr is a player the Chiefs can’t let get away later this spring.
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
NBC Sports
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
NBC Sports
Bruins trade targets: Five defensemen Boston should pursue
The Boston Bruins just became the fastest team to reach 80 points in a season. They are an absolute juggernaut loaded with impressive talent and depth at every position. So, what should a team like that do before the March 3 trade deadline to get even better?. Additional depth on...
