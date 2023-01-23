ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Coalition Of Groups Comes Together To Try To Serve Mental Health Needs Of Monterey Park AAPI Victims

By Robert Garrova
 3 days ago
Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. The mass shooting happened during Lunar New Year festivities, with many victims coming from the AAPI community. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

A coalition of groups is coming together to see how they might serve the mental health needs of victims, victims’ families and the larger Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in the wake of the Monterey Park shooting.

What is the coalition?

The AAPI Equity Alliance is a trade group of dozens of nonprofits that started coming together Sunday to find mental health resources for the AAPI community. Myron Quon, CEO of Pacific Asian Counseling Services and board member for AAPI Equity Alliance said his community needs more mental health resources tailored to their needs.

A focus on elders

Quon said there are major gaps when it comes to accessible mental health services for the older AAPI demographic. He says his and other groups are looking at setting up support groups and other resources in the coming days.

Language and cultural barriers

Quon was less than two miles away from the shooting when it happened. He says his community is still distraught and it doesn’t make things easier that the victims were in their 50s or older.

“We worry so much about serving our Asian seniors because they don’t speak English well. And even those who speak English well don’t want to go to mainstream services because they don’t understand the culture,” Quon said.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

