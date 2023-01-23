ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is expected from both school districts after a fight broke out during a varsity boys’ basketball game between Lorenzo and Crosbyton Wednesday night. A video of the fight shows a Hornets player in white throwing a punch at a player from Crosbyton. The...
CROSBYTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lets make plans for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Matt Stell Reports: Aayden’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey

LUBBOCK, Texas – In a small facility on 34th street in Lubbock, an ancient form of art is being taught. Klay Pittman’s newest students are eight-year-old Aayden Andrews, and his father, Kenyon. “When we are tackling giants, for example, I’m that giant that he is not having to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Girl Scout Cookies are here!

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’t heard, the cookies are here. The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years strong. When you purchase a box of cookies, you are helping support Girl Scouts’ right here with their many passions and community services. Find a cookie booth: gs-strong.org/findcookies or just answer the door when they ring your doorbell.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
LUBBOCK, TX

