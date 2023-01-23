Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is expected from both school districts after a fight broke out during a varsity boys’ basketball game between Lorenzo and Crosbyton Wednesday night. A video of the fight shows a Hornets player in white throwing a punch at a player from Crosbyton. The...
everythinglubbock.com
Lets make plans for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: Aayden’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey
LUBBOCK, Texas – In a small facility on 34th street in Lubbock, an ancient form of art is being taught. Klay Pittman’s newest students are eight-year-old Aayden Andrews, and his father, Kenyon. “When we are tackling giants, for example, I’m that giant that he is not having to...
everythinglubbock.com
Girl Scout Cookies are here!
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you haven’t heard, the cookies are here. The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years strong. When you purchase a box of cookies, you are helping support Girl Scouts’ right here with their many passions and community services. Find a cookie booth: gs-strong.org/findcookies or just answer the door when they ring your doorbell.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
Austin Dean Ashford talks meeting Denzel Washington, ‘Black Book’ production at the Lubbock Community Theatre
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Community Theatre has introduced its first touring artist in residence, Austin Dean Ashford. Ashford has won 21 national championships for speech and debate as well as winning an award for off- Broadway one man show. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington paid Ashford’s tuition for graduate school, and even wrote his letter of recommendation.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
watchstadium.com
How Hot Is the Seat Under Mark Adams at Texas Tech?
It’s eight straight Big 12 losses for Texas Tech after falling to West Virginia 76-61 on Wednesday. So how long will Mark Adams have his job? Doug Gottlieb and Jeff Goodman debate on Inside College Hoops.
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
KCBD
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
everythinglubbock.com
Petra Hair Design and Children with Hair Loss Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas— Petra Hair Design is donating your cut hair to Children with Hair Loss Foundation. Give them a call to set up your appointment to have your hair cut to donate. They also offer hair styling, cuts and color, wigs and extensions, blow outs and more. The stylists at Petra’s specialize in all things to help create beautiful, fun and trendy hair. Reach out for your appointment by calling 806-785-4440, you can also find them at 5202 Slide Road or petrahairdesign.com.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteers in Lubbock help warm the hearts of those in need during the winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – When most people in the Hub City have a warm place to stay on snowy days like Tuesday’s, Shawna Pegarsch had to spend hers mostly outside. “I’m cold, I want to go home, and I’m hurting,” Pegarsch said. “Then, this woman comes up, and says hey, would you like a cup of coffee?”
