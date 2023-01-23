The Michigan Wolverines are in need of a new quarterbacks coach after firing position coach and co-offensive Matt Weiss following a report of “computer access crimes” last week. And it looks like Jim Harbaugh could bring in a legendary Michigan quarterback to replace him.

According to a report from Josh Henschke of the Maize & Blue Review at Rivals.com, Harbaugh and Michigan have had discussions with San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese , who played at Michigan in the late 90s and helped lead the program to its most recent national championship in 1997.

“Multiple sources have confirmed to M&BR that Harbaugh and San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks coach Brian Griese have had discussions about the vacancy,” Henschke wrote for Rivals.com “What’s unknown as of this writing is how deep the discussions were and whether there was any interest from Griese, who is currently participating in the NFL Playoffs with the 49ers.”

Following his playing career with the Wolverines, Griese spent 10 years in the NFL bouncing between five different teams. After his retirement, he worked in the broadcast booth and stepped into coaching for the first time this season as the quarterbacks coach of the Niners.

It’s not clear how much interest either party has at this point, but it’s certainly an interesting development.

[ Rivals ]

The post Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .