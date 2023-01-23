ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington gas prices continue to spike as state readies for carbon auctions

By Timothy Schumann
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6xjH_0kOl7EYm00
A customer pumps gas into their vehicle. Maridav / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the third week in a row.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.06 statewide, up from $3.99 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices.

“The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement. “And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”

While fuel prices have been rising slightly when looking at the national average, citizens of the Evergreen State are still firmly on the expensive end of the market nationwide. Washington’s pump prices held at third most expensive nationally being beat out only by California and Hawaii, who filled out second and first on the list.

Washington’s $4.06 per gallon places it 64 cents per gallon higher than the national average of $3.42 per gallon. That is $1.02 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel costs of $3.04 per gallon, currently paid by Texas state residents.

In Washington, intra-state variance remains high, spiking to $1.29 per gallon, a 26 cent per gallon increase over last week across all counties. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $4.80 and $3.51 per gallon, respectively.

This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.

On top of these higher prices, as of Jan. 1 of this year, Washingtonians also have a new cap-and-trade system to pay for at the pump.

According to a recent report by the Washington Policy Center’s Environmental Director Todd Meyers, gas prices in Washington have already spiked 10 cents per gallon relative to California and Oregon.

“What the data show is that prices in Washington state jumped suddenly over the last two weeks much more than the other states on the West Coast,” the report stated.

Ultimately, the full impact of the new Carbon Tax won’t be known until regular auctions occur. The report notes that the new law “sets a minimum price of $22/metric ton of CO2, which translates to 17 cents per gallon. The price could go as high as $81/MT which would be 65 cents per gallon.”

That means the recent 10-cent deviation from West Coast gas pricing is likely just the beginning for drivers in the Evergreen State.

Comments / 25

Mike Eichinger
3d ago

Isn't it cute that Washington State is the 3rd highest gas Indonesian only behind California and Hawaii now that shows you how dense and stupid are Present head oupstate the dictator Ensley has just gotten to the point where it's ridiculous and his control and his democratic buddies are just putting the screws to everybody in the state of Washington it's about time we get rid of them guys or washington's gonna be number one and that's 1 thing you don't want to be

Reply(2)
14
Erik
3d ago

Just filled up at Costco, the cheapest in the Olympia area, it’s at $4.39! And a gas station I passed on the way home posted $4.69 and diesel at $5.09

Reply(4)
5
peoples voc
3d ago

carbon auctions is a government scandal we know they will not stop flying private jets, and commercial, jets airplanes are responsible for 90% of washingtons airpollution and science has proven and published their results, this carbon tax /auction is a scandal, because their machines that measure carbon in the air require no wind, recaliberation after the machine is turned off and back on, and each day to be accurate it is different level of ppm, so go to court, they cant prove it without the evidence and the government has no ability to capture your evidence

Reply
6
Related
The Center Square

West Virginia is middle of pack with 6.5% corporate income tax rate

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks near the middle of the pack, tied for 23rd, in a new ranking of state corporate income tax rates heading into 2023. West Virginia’s 6.5% rate is tied for 23rd with Alabama and Tennessee in the Tax Foundations new rankings but local taxes in the state can also increase that rate. “Some localities in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia likewise impose gross receipts...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Coal falls, gas climbs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s energy landscape underwent a seismic shift in the last 20 years, according to recent federal data. For decades, coal fueled the market. Now, natural gas has asserted itself. An analysis from the Energy Information Administration illustrates the change. Natural gas power plants produced just 2% of Pennsylvania’s electricity in 2001. By 2021, natural gas covered 52% of electricity production. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana gas prices up sharply from last month

(The Center Square) – A report from AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana has risen by more than 40 cents a gallon over the past month. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas as of Friday was $3.357. While that has dropped slightly from last week’s average of $3.378, it’s still more than 13.5% higher than the $2.956 Hoosiers paid a month ago. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Tennessee is middle of pack with 6.5% corporate income tax rate

(The Center Square) – Tennessee ranks near the middle of the pack, tied for 23rd, in a new ranking of state corporate income tax rates heading into 2023. Tennessee’s 6.5% rate is tied for 23rd with Alabama and West Virginia in the Tax Foundations new rankings but local taxes in the state can also increase that rate. The top rates in the country belong to New Jersey (11.5%), Minnesota (9.8%),...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Washington farm intern bill sails through the Senate

(The Center Square) – By a vote of 49-0, the Washington State Senate has passed legislation expanding Washington state’s farm internship program. Substitute Senate Bill 5156 expands the pilot program that allows students to experience farming activities and practices to all counties in the state, as well as removing the program's expiration date. Passed on Wednesay, the bill is meant to grow Washington’s agricultural sector in order to decrease food...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Wyoming among states challenging federal ESG rule

(The Center Square) – Wyoming is part of a coalition of states taking the U.S. Department of Labor to court over a new rule involving environmental, social, and governance investments. Under a new rule, asset managers would be allowed to direct their clients’ retirement money to ESG investments rather than fiduciary standards. In an announcement about the lawsuit, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said the rule is political and runs contrary...
WYOMING STATE
NEWStalk 870

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

25 states sue Biden administration over federal ESG policy

(The Center Square) – Twenty-five attorneys general and several other plaintiffs have sued the Biden administration asking the court to halt a federal ESG policy that could negatively impact the retirement savings of 152 million Americans. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Northern District Amarillo Division naming Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and the U.S. Department of Labor as defendants. It alleges the U.S. Department of Labor created...
TEXAS STATE
workboat.com

Corvus Energy opens factory in Washington state

Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new battery factory in Bellingham, Wash., this week. The new battery plant is located in Fairhaven at the Port of Bellingham and is a key step in the expansion of Corvus’ U.S. operations, the company said. “We have seen a significant...
BELLINGHAM, WA
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Tesla announces $3.6B plan to add two new factories in Nevada

(The Center Square) – Tesla plans on adding two new factories to its Nevada gigafactory, the electric vehicle company announced this week. The company will spend $3.6 billion on the two new factories, one of which will be a cell factory and the other its first high-volume Semi factory for its electric semi-truck, according to the Tuesday statement. The plan includes 3,000 new jobs, Tesla said. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

How Living Off the Grid in Montana Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency. A recent study released by LawnStarter, a lawn care company that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities, created a weighted index of 23 key...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy