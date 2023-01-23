Read full article on original website
Nice Niecy
3d ago
He went to dinner alone;wallet was left with other belongings?. Found outside of the AirB&B? We are missing something,what about the travel companion?
Shakeima Crandoll
3d ago
So Chile you know whats up right this investigation is gonna be real my thing yall come over here to America live vacation and all that we go on vacation we dying like something got to give RIP brother
PeopleBeBuggin
3d ago
This is why I don’t travel international. Everyone always tells me why don’t I travel outside of the US 🙄🙄 like their paying my ticket lol
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Family’s search for answers ends in heartbreak: Timeline of key events in Staten Island lawyer’s Chile slaying
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The slaying of 38-year-old Stapleton attorney Eric Garvin while on vacation in Chile has prompted an outpouring of grief on Staten Island. U.S. officials and members of Garvin’s family continue to seek answers from Chilean authorities about the shooting that claimed the life of the young lawyer and community activist.
Jamaican cleric convicted in NY state terrorism trial
NEW YORK — (AP) — A Jamaican cleric accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group was convicted Thursday of state terrorism charges after being extradited to New York City following an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international. Abdullah el-Faisal is due to be...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just...
‘The photo cost my son his life.’ Dad details moments before killers ambushed Staten Island lawyer in Chile.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Avid traveler Eric Garvin was innocently taking a photo of a building in a crime-infested area of Santiago, Chile, when he was set upon by three unknown men who shot and killed him, according to his father. “Unfortunately, the photo cost my son his life,”...
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
Afrii normally walks to pick up her daughters in Gowanus, but due to bad weather she took an Uber with a friend. That's when the incident took place.
Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than a dozen people are under arrest after federal agents and NYPD officers swooped in en masse at at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Their targets were Trinitarios gang members who have carried out illegal drug and weapons activities that have made neighborhoods […]
Concern for teen sparks large NYPD response in New Springville: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of emergency officials responded to New Springville Thursday afternoon after police became concerned about a runaway teenager, according to a source with knowledge of the response. The teenager was hanging out inside a home on Richmond Hill Road when she called authorities,...
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island contractor is accused of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the funds on personal purchases, notably a number of luxury cars, according to an indictment. Alexander Almaraz, 55, allegedly stole $2.5 million from at least 20 victims after Superstorm Sandy...
pix11.com
Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources
Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
Man, 52, whose body was found in Staten Island strip mall lot ID’d by NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified a 52-year-old man who was found dead Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Dongan Hills as Edward Moreno. The man had no visible signs of trauma and his death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
18 children injured in New York City basement fire
Eighteen children were injured, one critically, following a basement fire in New York City Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m. local time, firefighters responded to a heavy blaze in a basement in Queens, FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito told reporters. Firefighters removed children from the building, including one from the basement where the fire originated, Esposito said. According to Assistant Deputy Chief Stacy Scanlon, a total of 18 children were treated at the scene, with 17 in stable condition. Only one child was taken to a hospital. At last report, the child was in critical condition, Scanlon said. Officials were...
fox5ny.com
Bronx businesses hire security patrols due to crime
NEW YORK - Bronx's storefronts along Fordham Road have an added layer of security thanks to a new grassroots program that began 2 weeks ago. Called Patrol Ambassadors, the 5 member team walks the street between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday. It's a very busy Bronx corridor where businesses continue to deal with constant thefts.
Officials: Violent robberies on the rise in Bronx, Brooklyn
Robberies are trending up in New York City just weeks into the new year.
NYPD arrests man in stolen car on Staten Island; D.A. vows to ‘vigorously prosecute’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Eagle-eyed officers from the NYPD’s Highway District 5 spotted a car allegedly stolen in Brooklyn in the vicinity of the Staten Island Expressway and arrested the 43-year-old driver. Casique Roman, who is undomiciled, was apprehended on Sunday around 1 a.m. at South Avenue and...
NYPD, D.A., BP announce ‘Neighbors by Ring’ app to report crime on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Borough President Vito Fossella announced a partnership with the Ring app that would allow residents to upload video, photos, crime tips and information anonymously directly to police. “Neighbors by Ring” is free to download and is accessible...
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Garnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
