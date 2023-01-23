ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Nice Niecy
3d ago

He went to dinner alone;wallet was left with other belongings?. Found outside of the AirB&B? We are missing something,what about the travel companion?

Shakeima Crandoll
3d ago

So Chile you know whats up right this investigation is gonna be real my thing yall come over here to America live vacation and all that we go on vacation we dying like something got to give RIP brother

PeopleBeBuggin
3d ago

This is why I don’t travel international. Everyone always tells me why don’t I travel outside of the US 🙄🙄 like their paying my ticket lol

The Staten Island Advance

Family’s search for answers ends in heartbreak: Timeline of key events in Staten Island lawyer’s Chile slaying

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The slaying of 38-year-old Stapleton attorney Eric Garvin while on vacation in Chile has prompted an outpouring of grief on Staten Island. U.S. officials and members of Garvin’s family continue to seek answers from Chilean authorities about the shooting that claimed the life of the young lawyer and community activist.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison

A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than a dozen people are under arrest after federal agents and NYPD officers swooped in en masse at at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Their targets were Trinitarios gang members who have carried out illegal drug and weapons activities that have made neighborhoods […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man, 52, whose body was found in Staten Island strip mall lot ID’d by NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified a 52-year-old man who was found dead Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Dongan Hills as Edward Moreno. The man had no visible signs of trauma and his death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch

Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

18 children injured in New York City basement fire

Eighteen children were injured, one critically, following a basement fire in New York City Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m. local time, firefighters responded to a heavy blaze in a basement in Queens, FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito told reporters. Firefighters removed children from the building, including one from the basement where the fire originated, Esposito said. According to Assistant Deputy Chief Stacy Scanlon, a total of 18 children were treated at the scene, with 17 in stable condition. Only one child was taken to a hospital. At last report, the child was in critical condition, Scanlon said. Officials were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx businesses hire security patrols due to crime

NEW YORK - Bronx's storefronts along Fordham Road have an added layer of security thanks to a new grassroots program that began 2 weeks ago. Called Patrol Ambassadors, the 5 member team walks the street between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday. It's a very busy Bronx corridor where businesses continue to deal with constant thefts.
BRONX, NY
