Residents of an apartment complex affected by the recent flood are speaking out after being forced from their homes. People who live on the first floor of the Woodbridge Apartments on Highway 59 near Olive Avenue were told Wednesday that they had two days to move all their belongings out of their units in order to make way for repairs. The residents were told they would have to find another place to live for approximately six months, after which they would have to reapply for their units.

MERCED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO