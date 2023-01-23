ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planada, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

These Kids Have Been Tardy Every Day Since School Started in August. Who’s to Blame?

More than 200 students attending Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno have been arriving late to school since the start of the school year. And it’s not just Computech — students at Fresno Unified’s other magnet schools and special education students “have suffered from an unacceptable bus delivery tardy rate,” transportation manager Paul Rosencrans acknowledged in a memo to School Board members last week.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Displaced tenants wonder what to do next

Residents of an apartment complex affected by the recent flood are speaking out after being forced from their homes. People who live on the first floor of the Woodbridge Apartments on Highway 59 near Olive Avenue were told Wednesday that they had two days to move all their belongings out of their units in order to make way for repairs. The residents were told they would have to find another place to live for approximately six months, after which they would have to reapply for their units.
MERCED, CA
The Valley Citizen

Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood

An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Senior Terrier, Max, in search for furever home

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A senior Terrier named Max is currently searching for his furever home. Max is an adorable Terrier mix who has been at the Valley Animal Center for 792 days and the nonprofit no-kill shelter is looking for the right people to welcome him into their home.
CLOVIS, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens

The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

After nearly 800 days at shelter, Max finally finds furever home

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — It’s a good day to have a good day, especially for Max who has found a furever home. Max, a senior Terrier has finally been adopted after spending nearly 800 days at the Valley Animal Center in Clovis. FOX26 News aired this pup's story...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man who died in Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking the community for help Wednesday in finding the family of a man who recently passed away in Fresno. According to the coroner’s office, little is known about Pedro Villalta Lopez, 67, other than he was taken to a Fresno hospital where he later died. He also previously lived in Mexico, Stockton, and Calexico.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Fire urges caution after latest space heater fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department wants to remind residents to be careful when they use space heaters inside their homes.  Investigators believe a space heater is to blame for a Tuesday night fire at an apartment complex on E Weldon and North Angus. That fire injured a resident and displaced 15 in […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Disaster Recovery Center for Storm Victims Opens in Merced County

A mobile Disaster Recovery Center to help storm victims is open in the Merced County community of Planada at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Planada is where residents experienced flooding during the recent wave of intense storms. At the center, those affected by the storms can update their FEMA applications and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy