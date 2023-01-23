Read full article on original website
GV Wire
These Kids Have Been Tardy Every Day Since School Started in August. Who’s to Blame?
More than 200 students attending Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno have been arriving late to school since the start of the school year. And it’s not just Computech — students at Fresno Unified’s other magnet schools and special education students “have suffered from an unacceptable bus delivery tardy rate,” transportation manager Paul Rosencrans acknowledged in a memo to School Board members last week.
KCRA.com
Modesto woman celebrated as 'Queen of the Century' on 105th birthday
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is celebrating Marie Patton not as queen for a day, but as "queen of the century." The longtime resident was honored on Wednesday for her 105th birthday at the Casa de Modesto retirement center. Marie was all smiles with a sparkly tiara on as she...
mercedcountytimes.com
Displaced tenants wonder what to do next
Residents of an apartment complex affected by the recent flood are speaking out after being forced from their homes. People who live on the first floor of the Woodbridge Apartments on Highway 59 near Olive Avenue were told Wednesday that they had two days to move all their belongings out of their units in order to make way for repairs. The residents were told they would have to find another place to live for approximately six months, after which they would have to reapply for their units.
As certain CalFresh benefits are set to expire, food banks already inundated
With grocery store prices already historically high, time is almost up for people who have been using increased benefits brought on by the pandemic.
Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood
An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
KMPH.com
New program to reduce sports fee for children, young teens in low-income households
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has launched a new program that will facilitate children and young teens in low-income households to join various sports teams. City Council President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer announced the Youth Sports Fee Waiver Program. They say $300,000 was set...
KMPH.com
Orthodontists host supply drive for those impacted by recent flood in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two businesses are coming together to bring supplies to those impacted by the recent flood in Merced County. California KiDDS Pediatric Dentistry is teaming up with Mavericks Orthodontic Associates to gather items like toothbrushes, bottled water, canned food, and other hygiene items for families still dealing with flooding.
Fresno to receive millions in federal aid to help unhoused
For years, there have been efforts to reduce the number of people living on the streets across California and Fresno.
KMPH.com
Senior Terrier, Max, in search for furever home
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A senior Terrier named Max is currently searching for his furever home. Max is an adorable Terrier mix who has been at the Valley Animal Center for 792 days and the nonprofit no-kill shelter is looking for the right people to welcome him into their home.
sjvsun.com
Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens
The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
KMPH.com
After nearly 800 days at shelter, Max finally finds furever home
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — It’s a good day to have a good day, especially for Max who has found a furever home. Max, a senior Terrier has finally been adopted after spending nearly 800 days at the Valley Animal Center in Clovis. FOX26 News aired this pup's story...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man who died in Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking the community for help Wednesday in finding the family of a man who recently passed away in Fresno. According to the coroner’s office, little is known about Pedro Villalta Lopez, 67, other than he was taken to a Fresno hospital where he later died. He also previously lived in Mexico, Stockton, and Calexico.
Fresno Fire urges caution after latest space heater fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department wants to remind residents to be careful when they use space heaters inside their homes. Investigators believe a space heater is to blame for a Tuesday night fire at an apartment complex on E Weldon and North Angus. That fire injured a resident and displaced 15 in […]
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
GV Wire
Disaster Recovery Center for Storm Victims Opens in Merced County
A mobile Disaster Recovery Center to help storm victims is open in the Merced County community of Planada at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Planada is where residents experienced flooding during the recent wave of intense storms. At the center, those affected by the storms can update their FEMA applications and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.
This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
Merced County leaders reflect on reasons for flooding
As the recovery continues from devastating floods in Merced County, local leaders are reflecting on what went wrong and what went right.
