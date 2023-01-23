County Clerk Voter Outreach Program, Registration, and Voting Aids Available to the Elderly and Handicapped

A fundraiser for after school program Project Success is set for Saturday, March 4th at the Danville Country Club. You can purchase tickets to CASINO NIGHT; $75 for individuals and $125 for couples. This after school program that happens right in the school buildings is now in 24 different schools, north to south throughout Vermilion County, serving between 600 to 700 students per day.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO