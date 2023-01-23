County Clerk Voter Outreach Program, Registration, and Voting Aids Available to the Elderly and Handicapped

Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board District 7 Vacancy
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY RELEASE. As of January 11th 2023, the Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn has declared a vacancy for County Board District 7 due to the resignation of Robert McIntire in his appointment to Circuit Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library Announces Events Schedule
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. February 6: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Project Success Casino Night Fundraiser Set for March 4th
A fundraiser for after school program Project Success is set for Saturday, March 4th at the Danville Country Club. You can purchase tickets to CASINO NIGHT; $75 for individuals and $125 for couples. This after school program that happens right in the school buildings is now in 24 different schools, north to south throughout Vermilion County, serving between 600 to 700 students per day.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Surveillance Details
Pontiac, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Commander, Captain Tony Kestner announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Vermilion County during January. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
District 118 Students’ Art Work on Display at Danville Art League in February
February will be a big month for a lot of Danville District 118 art students in 5th through 12th grades, as selected art work will be on display at the Danville Art League, located at 320 North Franklin. This will include a special reception for the students themselves, 1 to 3 PM at the Art League on Saturday, February 18th.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Illiana to Kick Off 125th Anniversary Celebrations
VA Illiana is hosting a kick-off event for its 125th Anniversary Celebration featuring music and cupcakes for Veterans and staff. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with resource tables sharing information about services and benefits available to Veterans and staff. VA Illiana was established in Danville, Illinois in...
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s city update
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Longtime Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett updated residents on numerous projects and efforts throughout the city Thursday. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, attended by more than 220 people at the Terre Haute Convention Center Thursday morning. The mayor listed two goals as part of his community […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Late Start Classes for Spring 2023
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. It’s not too late to Write YOUR Story at DACC! Register for Spring late start classes at Danville Area Community College. The Spring 2023 late start classes begin February 13 and March 13. DACC will be offering in-person and online...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Black History Month Events
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Danville Area Community College is celebrating Black History Month with several activities for students and also events for the public. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. · DACC students will celebrate Black History Month with Games & Popcorn at 11:00AM in the Student...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Local Author Rob Witzel Welcomed by Student Winners at South View
(Above) Super Penguin author Rob Witzel answers questions from contest winning South View students. Some excited students welcomed local author Rob Witzel to South View Upper Elementary School Thursday (Jan 26th) afternoon. It all began when District 118 Director of Curriculum MaryEllen Bunton contacted South View principal Robin Fluno, and asked if the school would like copies of Witzel’s super hero based book, Super Penguin. When the book was received excitedly, a decision came to have interested 5th and 6th graders write either a review of the book, or an alternate ending of the book.
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Humane Society “The Great Catspy” Event Set for Sat Feb 11th; Danville Boat Club
Here’s a call to all animal lovers, as well as lovers of the 20s. That is the 20s from the past century. The Danville Humane Society is having their “The Great Catspy” event, 6 to 10 PM on Saturday, February 11th at the Danville Boat Club. Alyssa Julian from the Humane Society recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Single Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Crawfordsville Man
Montgomery County – This morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Terminal Public House
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic downtown Terre Haute building has sat vacant for years, that is until now. About six months ago, a local couple started the process of transforming a Terre Haute landmark into their dream. Now, they're serving up some great food - and of course,...
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations. On […]
Comments / 0