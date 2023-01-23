ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Is Jamahal Hill the first of many UFC champions from Dana White's Contender Series?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
Jamahal Hill made history on Saturday when he claimed the vacant light heavyweight title with a dominant win over Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 main event.

With his unanimous decision win at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) became the first fighter signed to the UFC from Dana White’s Contender Series to claim a championship belt in the octagon, possibly ushering in a new era in the sport.

Is Hill going to be the first of many titleholders to be funneled through DWCS in the years to come? And how is he going to native the messy waters at 205 pounds in his respective reign as champion?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Nolan King, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Mike Bohn answered those questions and more with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

