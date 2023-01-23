Read full article on original website
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Cops Finally Nab Suspect in Brazen Execution of Microsoft Exec
For almost a year, Jared Bridegan’s family anxiously waited for authorities to track down whoever was responsible for fatally shooting the 33-year-old Microsoft executive as he tried to move a tire in the middle of a quiet residential Florida road—with his toddler still in the car. On Wednesday,...
Mass Shooter Reveals Motive for Half Moon Bay Killings
The shooter responsible for the deaths of seven people in Half Moon Bay, a small town just south of San Francisco, has revealed his motive for the killings in his first interview from the San Mateo County Jail. Speaking with NBC’s Janelle Wang in Mandarin, Chunli Zhao, who doesn’t speak English, admitted he carried out the shootings because he was frustrated after enduring years of bullying and long hours at the farm he later scarred with gunfire. He worked from the early morning until sometimes 9 p.m. at night, and despite being paid for it, his complaints were ignored by his boss, he claimed. Zhao also said he believes he “suffers from some sort of mental illness and wasn’t in his right mind the day of the shootings.” He bought the gun he used in the attack in 2011 and allegedly “expressed remorse for the killings.” According to the report, Wang has lived in the U.S. for 11 years and has a green card. He said after the shooting, he drove to the sheriff’s substation to surrender and looked in the front lobby, “but no one was there.” He claims to have sat in his car for two hours as he waited for police to arrest him. When he finally saw police swarming his car, he said he sat thinking ‘yes, that's me. Please arrest me already.’ The shooting, on Jan. 23, occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations: a mushroom farm and an agricultural facility. Seven people were killed and one was injured.
Tyre Nichols’ brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they die’
Tyre Nichols’ brother said in an interview with a local news station on Friday that he hopes a similar fate falls on the five Memphis officers allegedly involved in the death of his brother. “You want my truth? … I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree told Fox 40 in Sacramento, California. Memphis authorities on Friday…
Jury Hears Alex Murdaugh’s Tearful Interview That Cops Say Doesn’t Add Up
Hours after his wife and son were murdered outside their rural South Carolina home, Alex Murdaugh insisted in a police interview that he had a “wonderful” relationship with his family before offering up his own theory on the grisly crime. In a recorded interview from June 7, 2021,...
WATCH: Tyre Nichols protests erupt outside White House after Memphis bodycam video released
Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in front of the White House on Friday after bodycam footage was released showing Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols.
Former Memphis officer on SCORPION unit, cops charged in Nichols death
A former veteran Memphis city police officer who knew those involved in Tyre Nichols' violent arrest spoke to CBS News about one of the five ex-officers charged in the case, and the so-called SCORPION unit those five were members of. He described the "proactive" approach of the ex-officer as someone who thought, if you didn't go after the bad guys aggressively you were not doing your job as a police officer."I never thought this would happen," the former officer told CBS News. The former officer, who recently left the department after 10 years, spoke only on the condition of anonymity due...
George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the offensive comment at the time, while Santos’ onetime roommate, Gregory Morey-Parker, verified to the outlet that the original Facebook post existed. Morey-Parker also said that Santos would regularly make antisemitic comments, “but he brushed it off saying he was Jewish. He’d always say that it was okay for him to make those jokes because he was Jewish.” In an email, Santos’ attorney told Patch that the Facebook comment “is completely false, absolutely disgusting — There is absolutely nothing to talk about.”
Alleged Fraudster Spent PPP Loan on French Bulldogs: Feds
A Massachusetts used car dealer allegedly scammed the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID bailout funds meant to cover payroll expenses, instead blowing the money on a five-bedroom house, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and $32,000 worth of French bulldogs. That’s according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, which accuses Bill Dessaps, 46, of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Dessaps, who was arrested Wednesday, was released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and is due back in court Feb. 16.
Idaho Vic’s Mom Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Attorney Who Dropped Her to Rep Kohberger
The mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle said she feels “betrayed” after her lawyer, who had been representing her in court over drug-related charges, was forced to drop her in favor of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing her daughter and three others. In an interview...
