St. Thomas takes 60-54 victory over South Dakota State
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 15 points in St. Thomas' 60-54 win against South Dakota State on Thursday night.Rohde had eight assists and four steals for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit League). Ahjany Lee scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brooks Allen finished with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3) with 23 points and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. William Kyle III put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Aberdeen’s Barr Virtually Unstoppable, Beats Pierre In Double OT
ABERDEEN – In the last four days, no one in South Dakota high school basketball has matched what Aberdeen Central guard Spencer Barr is doing. Barr scored 51 points Tuesday and had 14 of Aberdeen Central’s 16 points after regulation as the Golden Eagles outlasted the Pierre Governors 84-82 in double overtime at Golden Eagle Arena.
Price Again Hits Clutch Shots In Governor Girls’ Win Over Aberdeen Central
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball had to deal with a physical game and with losing two of their starters to injury. Still, the Governors were able to top an ESD nemesis, thanks to their sharpshooting senior. Remington Price hit four three-pointers and scored 23 points Tuesday as Pierre...
2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention
RAMKOTA HOTEL – PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA. Entering into their 74TH year is a major milestone – but remaining a vibrant, fast moving organization is an accomplishment to be proud of. The 2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention was held at the Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center on the Eastern shore of the Missouri River in Pierre, SD on January 13-15, 2023 with over 350 in attendance.
Northern State University Reaching out to Presentation College Students
Presentation College in Aberdeen announced last week that they would be closing at the end of the academic year in June, leaving over five hundred students with new choices. Neal Schnoor, President of Northern State University, also in Aberdeen, appearing before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations was asked if they had reached out to the Presentation students…..
Former Aberdeen Central BBB Assistant Coach Resigns from RC Central
RC, SD (Press Release) – Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Tuesday that Josh Mach has resigned as the head girls’ basketball coach due to health concerns. Coach Mach is stepping down during his first season with the Cobblers after spending a number of seasons on the sidelines with the Aberdeen Central BBB team.
North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
Retired? South Dakota Is The State For You. Here’s Why
I've been a South Dakotan for just about 50 years now. And there's a lot of reasons I love this state. I've lived in a lot of different areas in the state, from the south central to the northeast. From 'out west river' to Sioux Falls. And the overriding reason I love the state is the people, no doubt about it. There's good folks everywhere I've been.
New South Dakota forage association to host kick-off meeting tomorrow in Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s newly formed Northern Plains Forage Association will hold its first formal meeting this month during the Sioux Falls Farm Show. The Northern Plains Forage Association, a partnership of forage growers and industry partners like South Dakota State University Extension, is planning its first formal meeting at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at in the Sioux Falls Arena lobby. The meeting, which is sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, will last one hour. It is free to attend, and open to anyone interested in learning more about the group.
2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As legislation, it isn’t earth-shattering but there is a point to it – gender doesn’t qualify you to be governor. It doesn’t disqualify you either. Thursday, South Dakota state House Rep. Jess Olson (R-34) and Sen. Erin Tobin (R-21) announced both...
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
