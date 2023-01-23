ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nerej.com

Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million

Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Former federal courthouse in Springfield purchased by Tower Square owners

SPRINGFIELD – Following 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced the $6 million sale of 1550 Main St. to Mittas Holdings LLC and DGP Properties LLC, which are owned by Vidhyadhar Mitta and Dinesh Patel. The sale was formerly announced on Jan. 4 and will expand Mitta and Patel’s ownership of Springfield properties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track

SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Greenfield residents skeptical of police overnight shift plan

Susan Worgaftik felt stunned at last week’s city council meeting. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told councilors and the public that overnight policing patrols were suddenly due to end in the city starting Feb. 1, but a week later, he came back and said a new plan means there will only be a four-hour gap in policing.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage

A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
GREENFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield

Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent

CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
