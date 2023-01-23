Read full article on original website
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
nerej.com
Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million
Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
Springfield residents voice concerns with litter-related issues to Advisory Litter Committee
SPRINGFIELD — Several residents asked city officials and the Advisory Litter Committee to develop a permanent solution to litter affecting the city and the Forest Park neighborhood during the committee’s first virtual roundtable held through Zoom Thursday. The first resident to speak, Jane Hetzel, voiced concerns no further...
Northampton mayor will not sign cannabis dispensary limit; Why it may pass anyway
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra will not approve a new limit on the city’s number of cannabis dispensaries, which the City Council passed last week after a contentious deliberation. But the measure may still become law. By a vote of six to three last Thursday, the council passed an ordinance...
wmasspi.com
At Launch, the Case for Hurst—and against Incumbent—Comes into View…
SPRINGFIELD—Nearly two months after announcing on his 44th birthday, at-large City Councilor Justin Hurst has formally kicked off his bid for mayor. Echoing his original Council bids for Council a decade ago, Hurst tried to cast a forward-looking pitch. Speaking at the Cedars banquet hall, a favorite of city...
thereminder.com
Former federal courthouse in Springfield purchased by Tower Square owners
SPRINGFIELD – Following 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced the $6 million sale of 1550 Main St. to Mittas Holdings LLC and DGP Properties LLC, which are owned by Vidhyadhar Mitta and Dinesh Patel. The sale was formerly announced on Jan. 4 and will expand Mitta and Patel’s ownership of Springfield properties.
MassLive.com
CRRC Springfield plant’s future in doubt as MBTA interim GM reports ‘making progress’ on faulty Orange, Red Line cars
SPRINGFIELD — Railcar manufacturer CRRC is making progress with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to address quality and safety issues on its Springfield-built Orange and Red line subway cars. The MBTA expects to put six additional Orange Line cars from CRRC into service beneath the streets of Boston in...
CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track
SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
Springfield Mayor supports city retirees cost of living increase
The Springfield Retirement Board has decided to approve a new local option to increase the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Springfield city retirees.
Polar Park adds more shuttles to address downtown Worcester parking issues
To help address parking issues plaguing Worcester’s Canal District during baseball season, Polar Park is adding more shuttles this year so visitors can park further away without having to walk. The ballpark will add three more of the “Blue Woo” shuttles this year for a total of five. Like...
Alliance continues to partner Westfield students with business visits, internships
WESTFIELD — Educators and businesspeople gathered virtually on Wednesday for a Westfield Education to Business Alliance meeting. The alliance, also known as WE2BA, focuses on creative ways schools and businesses can interact to the benefit of both, with many events underway and planned, and many opportunities for businesses and organizations to get involved.
City officials continue efforts for more affordable electricity rates in Springfield
Springfield city officials are continuing their efforts to lessen the burden of high energy bills on residents.
Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport will hold public hearing on noise compatibility report
WESTFIELD – Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport will host a public hearing on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Westfield Intermediate School, 350 Southampton Road, for review of a draft noise compatibility program. The 70-page report is available from the city’s website, cityofwestfield.org. The hearing can also be attended virtually...
Greenfield residents skeptical of police overnight shift plan
Susan Worgaftik felt stunned at last week’s city council meeting. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told councilors and the public that overnight policing patrols were suddenly due to end in the city starting Feb. 1, but a week later, he came back and said a new plan means there will only be a four-hour gap in policing.
Compromise Greenfield policing plan leaves 4-hour gap in night coverage
A new tentative plan presented on Wednesday night to avoid losing overnight police shifts in Greenfield would still leave a four-hour gap in patrols. The Greenfield Police Department struck a deal with the city’s police union to staff police officers for 10-hour shifts, with four days on and four days off, in order to provide some overnight coverage in the city. The agreement came only hours before the meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Robert Haigh said. During a meeting last week, he announced the end of overnight patrol shifts due to a decrease in staffing levels slated for Feb. 1, a plan that city officials appear to have averted.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield
Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
Chicopee Fire Department swears in new recruits
The city of Chicopee swears-in three new firefighters and promotes three others Wednesday.
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
MassLive.com
