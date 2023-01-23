ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Beyond Utopia’ Director Madeleine Gavin on Capturing the Harrowing Journey of North Korean Defectors: ‘I Wanted to Crack That World Open’

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
SFGate

Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has spearheaded the push to jump-start Russia's...
SFGate

Vice Forges Substantial Content Production Partnership with Saudi-Backed MBC Group

Vice Media Group has signed a substantial content partnership with Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East’s top broadcaster. The wide-ranging deal will see the financially ailing youth-focused digital media company create Arabic-language content exclusively for MBC “across a wide range of lifestyle verticals, including food, music, fashion, the visual arts, and video games,” according to a joint statement. The partnership also involves training local media professionals in Saudi Arabia and across the rest of the MENA region.
SFGate

Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East

BEIRUT (AP) — Protests were held Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan's capital of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy