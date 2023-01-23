Read full article on original website
Idaho Statesman
3A SRV girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores
The league sends two teams to state, and another to a play-in game.
WVNS
Unsigned senior and underclassmen football showcase to be held in February
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Attention all local high school football players! Elite Sports Camps is holding a player showcase in mid-February. The Unsigned Seniors and Underclassman Showcase will be held at Independence High School on February 19th making this the second year the event will be hosted in West Virginia. Coaches from colleges around the […]
WVNews
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union.
