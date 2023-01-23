Read full article on original website
Patriots.com
No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance
Young Woods Elementary School upheld its end of a bargain made last fall, so Cole Strange and the New England Patriots returned to Providence on Wednesday to reward those with perfect attendance through the first half of the school year. "There's a lot of hard work that the kids put...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro middle school class wins snowplow nickname contest
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Snowplows will certainly be busy this winter season in Southern New England, and some in Massachusetts are getting nicknames. A Wamsutta Middle School seventh grade class in Attleboro is one of a dozen statewide winners of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's "Name A Snowplow" contest.
Valley Breeze
Still skating after all these years
If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Turnto10.com
Thanksgiving rivalry between Joseph Case and Somerset Berkley ends after nearly 100 years
SOMERSET, Mass (WJAR) — The nearly century-old rivalry between Joseph Case High School and Somerset Berkley Regional High School has officially ended. Case announced it has found a new opponent for the long-standing Thanksgiving game against the Raiders. The holiday tradition dates back to the 1930s. Members of the...
Turnto10.com
Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield High School English teacher receives Golden Apple Award
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers, especially these days, have a tough job and we want them to know they're appreciated. NBC10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to present the Golden Apple Award to outstanding teachers. This week's recipient is Tamara...
Turnto10.com
Mass welcomes Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An emotional day on Thursday as Bishop Richard Henning displayed a letter in church sent by the pope. The letter names Henning as coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Providence. Hundreds of people and priests were in attendance. Henning said he heard the news...
Turnto10.com
Student stabbed at Hope High School
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that a student was stabbed at Hope High School. Police did not immediately release the student's age or details about what happened. The student was taken to a hospital to be treated. No arrests have been made. Separately, police said a...
Turnto10.com
Business pushes back on Dartmouth's shopping cart fines
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials in Dartmouth want to keep their streets clean so the town removes abandoned shopping carts that are often left along Route 6 and in other areas. The town then fines retailers $100 for each one. So far, it has cost major retailers tens of...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
Valley Breeze
Once on death’s door, pinball bounces back in big way
PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye. Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series...
Turnto10.com
Passengers walk through tunnel after Boston subway problem
(AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says the agency suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station.
GoLocalProv
Hope High School Student Arrested for Bringing Machete With 14” Blade to School
A student at Hope High School in Providence was arrested after bringing a machete to school on Thursday. It marks the latest incident involving weapons at Providence schools. Providence Police were called to Hope High School shortly before 3 PM on Thursday for a report of a student with a knife.
Turnto10.com
Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
