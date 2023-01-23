Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many complaints about smoking have rolled in after the opening of the new Rivers Casino Portsmouth, an industry expert says the casino may see that the revenue benefits outweigh the backlash, at least for a while. Other casinos in the region such as Dover...
WAVY News 10
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
WAVY News 10
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
2 Hampton Roads men plead guilty to armed robberies at 7-Eleven
NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake and a Suffolk man pleaded guilty this week to a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across Hampton Roads. The robberies happened in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee...
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation to host A Day of Caring and Sharing Jan. 28
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center at 900 Elm Ave.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 27 – 29
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure how to spend the winter weekend in Hampton Roads? This list has something for everyone whether you are looking to enjoy wildlife, watch live performances, or shop local. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t...
WAVY News 10
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft
Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter …. With help, move out of Military Circle Mall not a …. With a hero's help, the non-profit REACH has been able to move boxes of books from its soon-to-be previous location at Military Circle Mall to a new location across the street.
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
Traffic shift upcoming for N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex project
According to a Facebook post, the N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex will be under construction from January 30 through July 30.
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk
According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/tractor-trailer-separates-crashes-on-us-58-in-suffolk/. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58...
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
Concerns surface following two Ocean View shootings in same block in one month
Norfolk Police are investigating two shootings in the same block within a month, and while police have not said if they are connected, Bayview South neighbors are concerned.
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
