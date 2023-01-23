ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Ocean View area shootings raise concerns

Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 27 – 29

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure how to spend the winter weekend in Hampton Roads? This list has something for everyone whether you are looking to enjoy wildlife, watch live performances, or shop local. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter …. With help, move out of Military Circle Mall not a …. With a hero's help, the non-profit REACH has been able to move boxes of books from its soon-to-be previous location at Military Circle Mall to a new location across the street.
NORFOLK, VA
Boomer Magazine

Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk

What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/tractor-trailer-separates-crashes-on-us-58-in-suffolk/. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

