NBC 29 News
First look at options for the future of Free Bridge Lane
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pantops Community Advisory Committee looked at two possible options for the future of Free Bridge Lane. More than fifty people showed up to listen and weigh in. The first option is the “Promenade Design” which turns the entire street into a pedestrian and biking trail....
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
WHSV
Augusta County BOS provides funding to Mt. Solon Vol. Fire Department
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer fire and rescue companies are able to operate because of donations and local government funding. Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain, who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is pushing a new bill that would make them an essential service allowing them to receive ARPA funding.
WSET
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
cbs19news
Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
WHSV
Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Madison County
Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect in a Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29 near Shelby in Madison County. A two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Route 29 south of Shelby at 9:45 a.m. led to the driver of one of the vehicles being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
NBC 29 News
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
WHSV
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
WHSV
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit
HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
cbs19news
NBC 29 News
Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent weeks, the Commonwealth has experienced a variety of winter weather conditions. With all of the alerts that are issued, you may be wondering — what is the difference between an advisory, a watch, and a warning?. ADVISORYWATCHWARNING. Be AwareBe PreparedTake Action. A winter...
cbs19news
VDOT preparing for wintry weather
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some roads in the region have now been pretreated ahead of expected wintry precipitation on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have pretreated Interstate 64 west of Charlottesville and Interstate 66. Forecasts are calling for snow in the western and northern parts...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WHSV
Carilion Clinic hosting trainings for traumatic bleeding events
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hoping to educate the public on what to do in traumatic bleeding events with its free “Stop the Bleed” trainings in the coming weeks. “What we tend to teach the communities is three ways to stop the bleed. We teach...
Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
rewind1051.com
Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire
Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
