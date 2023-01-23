You can stop by and get free clothes at this Cameron County church

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks can stop by a church in Cameron County to pick up some new clothes for free.

St. Mark Catholic Church, located at 235 E. 4th Street in Emporium, will be giving out clothes, shoes, and hats in all different sizes for men and women.

The church is giving away clothes in the St. Mark O’Connell Hall, which is their basement, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 25.

