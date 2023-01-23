ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, PA

You can stop by and get free clothes at this Cameron County church

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsQIG_0kOkz7nE00

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks can stop by a church in Cameron County to pick up some new clothes for free.

St. Mark Catholic Church, located at 235 E. 4th Street in Emporium, will be giving out clothes, shoes, and hats in all different sizes for men and women.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The church is giving away clothes in the St. Mark O’Connell Hall, which is their basement, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Fire at Eldred American Legion

The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
ELDRED, PA
WTAJ

Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’

BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident

The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Police Looking For Warren Woman Wanted on Escape Charge

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who walked away from her work release program on Friday. Sierra L. Tannler, 30, of Warren, is wanted for escape. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tannler is listed as 5’5″ and approximately 120 pounds and...
WARREN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Ludlow Man Accused of Stalking/Harassing Sheriff’s Officer

A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy