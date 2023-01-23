ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Top-Handle Purses Are Making a Big Splash in 2023

By Beth Ann Mayer
 3 days ago

Katie Holmes is bringing back top-handle pocketbooks—shop the look.

The latest trends have been anything but dainty. Baggy jeans, oversized sweaters and boxy outerwear have recently dominated the shelves and sidewalks.

But Katie Holmes is proving there's still room for a prim-and-proper top-handle pocketbook.

The mega-star was seen exiting Good Morning America , where she promoted the upcoming off-Broadway play The Wanderers last week in an outfit that got playful with proportions.

Holmes sported a pair of chocolate-brown, wide-legged high-waisted pants and an oversized Tove leather jacket over a Chanel top. But she finished the look with low metallic wedges and a small top-handle Savette Symmetry Pochette bag.

Holmes' Savette pocketbook was teal. You can currently rock it in forest green for $1,190 , but these stylish top-handle purses have two or low-three-figure price tags.

Shop 6 Top-Handle Pocketbooks Inspired By Katie Holmes

Nine West Women's April Small Crossbody Satchel, $89 at Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnidE_0kOkz3GK00

Macy's

In addition to the usual neutral suspects (black, white and tan), this quilted Nine West top-handle crossbody comes in a sky that strikes a similar chord as Holmes' pocketbook. The removable chainlink strap is perfect for days you need more length. Nine West Women's April Small Crossbody Satchel, $89 at Macy's

Ted Baker Samel Paint Brush Printed Mini Crossbody Bag, $150 at Bloomingdale's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKsrZ_0kOkz3GK00

Bloomingdale's

Gorgeous brushstroke detailing on the exterior makes this top-handle mini bag from Ted Baker part work of art, part functional fashion statement. Ted Baker Samel Paint Brush Printed Mini Crossbody Bag, $150 at Bloomingdale's

Rebecca Minkoff Lou Top Handle Leather Crossbody, $278 at Nordstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDYpp_0kOkz3GK00

Nordstrom

This in-demand Rebecca Minkoff top-handle bag is flying off the shelves elsewhere but is still available at Nordstrom for now. Choose between a retro-chic black-and-white checkered purse or a timeless sand dune (nude). Rebecca Minkoff Lou Top Handle Leather Crossbody, $278 at Nordstrom

ALDO Jerilini Top Handle Bag, Originally $75, Now $55 on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhgx8_0kOkz3GK00

Amazon

Clean lines, structure and a classic top handle have garnered this purse Amazon Choice status for "top handle handbags for women." Super popular but selling out in black, you can find it for 28% off in beige. ALDO Jerilini Top Handle Bag, $55 on Amazon

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $40 on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYeit_0kOkz3GK00

Amazon

Influencer-favorite Amazon brand The Drop 's fog blue top-handle bag is the closest to Holmes'. But you can also find the staple handbag in numerous colors, from black to hot pink. Croc texture gives the purse, which previous reviewers call "cute," "classic" and "pretty," some added interest. The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $40 on Amazon

Anne Klein Top Handle Satchel, Originally $78, Now $38 on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTtDw_0kOkz3GK00

Amazon

Anne Klein's durable and stylish products have made it a favorite of Amazon shoppers. Its hot pink top-handle satchel seamlessly blends timeless with wow-worthy. Anne Klein Top Handle Satchel, $38 on Amazon

Community Policy