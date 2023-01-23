ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral hopefuls weigh in on how to save the CTA, a key campaign issue

Just about everyone in Chicago seems to agree that the CTA is in rough shape nowadays, with the possible exception of agency management and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ridership is only about half of pre-pandemic levels, the violent crime rate has doubled during COVID, and nuisance issues like smoking, littering, and public urination seem to have gotten worse.
MarySue Barrett weighs in on the state of transit: “Give me a reason to ride”

MarySue Barrett served as president of the independent Metropolitan Planning Council for 25 years, where she was involved in numerous efforts to improve metro Chicago’s transportation network. In 2022, she founded MSB Policy Consulting and is advising the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) on coordinated infrastructure investments. MarySue also is a Nonresident Senior Fellow with the Brookings Institution.
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 26

Brandon Johnson proposes Metra “‘city surcharge’ that will raise $40 million from the suburbs” (Sun-Times) …Bike Grid op-ed says Metra surcharge is a bad idea, calls for congestion pricing (and a bike grid) instead (Sun-Times) Driver cited after failing to yield to pedestrian while turning onto...
