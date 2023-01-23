ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate

By Joshua Haiar
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Searchlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIoIW_0kOkyPO200

State Sens. Lee Schoenbeck, left, R-Watertown, and Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, attend a committee hearing during the 2023 legislative session. (Joshua Haiar/SD Searchlight).

PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House.

The bill , introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will reduce the number of tribal legislators on the committee.

The South Dakota State Tribal Relations Committee is responsible for fostering relationships between the state government and South Dakota’s nine tribal nations.

The committee is currently made up of six Republicans and four Democrats. There are 94 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the legislature.

Legislative Coverage

Find all of South Dakota Searchlight’s legislative coverage and commentary

The bill strikes a rule requiring that no more than six committee members be appointed from the same political party with one where appointments are “proportional to a party’s representation,” with at least two members appointed from the minority party.

Proponents call it a win-win

Proponents argue that it would create a more fair representation of the state’s population. The current structure has accomplished little for the tribes, said Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton.

“Homeownership is a huge issue, housing is a huge issue on the reservations,” St. John said after the bill was introduced last week. “Those things are super important. So, we need to have conversations about these issues and not so much the prevailing cultural issues that take up the current committee’s time.”

Additionally, Schoenbeck said, the proposed changes would create learning opportunities for non-tribal members.

“ People should quit putting Native Americans on this committee because it runs contrary to the interests of the tribal communities,” Schoenbeck said during a committee hearing. “What you should do is put people who are not Native American on this committee so that they get exposed to, and get an understanding for, the state tribal issues.”

Shoenbeck said he did not talk with members of the state’s tribes or current committee members prior to introducing the bill.

Critics say it sidelines tribal influence

Critics argue that the bill suggests expertise does not matter on the committee. Only committee Republicans have backed the change, said Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission.

Bordeaux is a member of the committee.

“ I think the underlying motivation is just to get rid of another Native American from the Senate side of the state tribal Relations Committee,” Bordeaux said. “We only have two of us that are Native American: Senator (Red Dawn) Foster from Pine Ridge and myself from Rosebud.”

The tribes have unique perspectives that need to be heard and addressed, according to O.J. Semans, an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and co-executive director of Four Directions Native American Voting Rights.

“Within South Dakota, we have nine separate nations, nine different governments, and those governments operate on their own laws and principles,” Semans said. “And in order for the state to work with these nations, they need to have input from tribal members within committees.”

The committee serves as a platform for tribes to share their thoughts and concerns with the state government, and for state Government to share its plans and actions with the tribes.

The committee meets to discuss issues and to work on finding solutions, Bordeaux said, but few meetings have taken place recently.

The committee has clashed with Governor Kristi Noem and other Republicans in recent years In 2020, it issued a rebuke of Noem’s executive order moving the Office of Indian Education into the jurisdiction of the state Department of Education.

Last year’s Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch and Schoenbeck removed all committee members the following year .

The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight .

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem-backed food tax cut clears first committee hearing

PIERRE – A tax cut touted by Gov. Kristi Noem as the largest in state history cleared its first legislative hurdle Thursday. House Bill 1075 would eliminate the state’s 4.5% tax on food sales. South Dakota is one of just three states with such a tax. The others are Alabama and Mississippi. The tax cut […] The post Noem-backed food tax cut clears first committee hearing appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Gov. Noem Announces Paid Family Leave Proposal

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MONTANA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Term limits lead to legislative whack-a-mole

In the 1990s, term limits were a hot topic in a variety of states, including South Dakota. In 1992, voters here endorsed a constitutional amendment that would limit U.S. senators to two consecutive six-year terms, U.S. representatives to six consecutive two-year terms, state constitutional officers to two four-year terms and state legislators to four consecutive […] The post Term limits lead to legislative whack-a-mole appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications

More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill legalizing fentanyl testing strips passes House committee

A bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in South Dakota passed the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday with a 11-2 vote. Fentanyl test strips are small bits of paper that can detect the presence of the synthetic opioid, which is sometimes laced with other drugs and has a high mortality rate. Under current law, the […] The post Bill legalizing fentanyl testing strips passes House committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature might insert itself in election lawsuits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New legislation filed Wednesday would require that the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board receive notice of any state or federal lawsuit regarding the constitutionality or validity of South Dakota’s election laws and then decide whether to become involved. The legislation also would let...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

SB 75: Birth fathers to share medical bills

A bill to make unmarried fathers equally responsible for medical bills for a pregnancy has been unanimously passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Bill 75, requested by Governor Kristi Noem, amends an older bill to include medical expenses before and after the birth and provides for additional legal remedies.
KELOLAND TV

Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
MONTANA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by Democratic governors, will be part of what’s called the Lead Service […] The post White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WISCONSIN STATE
South Dakota News Watch

Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New building could increase SD state fair admission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO ) — The price tag for a new building on the South Dakota State Fair grounds keeps increasing. Department Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) secretary Hunter Roberts said the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) building needs another $9 million in state money because of increased construction and supply costs. The requests for more money are in Senate Bill 18 explained at Thursday’s joint committee on appropriations. The DEX is a multipurpose livestock and event building.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

National Dems ready to OK new 2024 primary voting calendar, despite uncertainty in two states

WASHINGTON — The full Democratic National Committee is set to vote in just days about a decision to ratify a new lineup of five states that would lead the nation in primary voting for Democratic presidential candidates in 2024. But approval of the new calendar at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 4 in Philadelphia won’t […] The post National Dems ready to OK new 2024 primary voting calendar, despite uncertainty in two states appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
GEORGIA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Infrastructure bill resists attempts to quash it in House of Representatives

PIERRE – The House of Representatives sent a $200 million infrastructure bill to Gov. Kristi Noem’s desk on Monday with a hard-won 54-16 vote. Senate Bill 41 is a fix to 2022 bill that sought to send infrastructure funds to developers to help fill gaps in workforce housing. The agency deemed responsible for dispersing the […] The post Infrastructure bill resists attempts to quash it in House of Representatives appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
635
Followers
281
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

We use our journalistic searchlight to illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans. We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility. There is no charge to access our content, or to subscribe to our email newsletter. We invite and publish guest commentary that contributes to productive public discourse and adheres to our editorial policies. South Dakota Searchlight launched in 2022. We’re an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The staff of the Searchlight retains full editorial independence.

 https://southdakotasearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy