South Carolina State

Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpR7f_0kOkwHvY00

A Snapchat video is critical evidence on the first day of a double-murder trial in South Carolina.

Court TV

Biggest Moments in SC v. Alex Murdaugh Opening Statements

VIDEO: Prosecutor Creighton Waters began his opening statement in the trial of Alex Murdaugh with three minutes of graphic description of the scene where the bodies of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found shot. (1/25/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Paul Murdaugh's truck was missing from murder scene, deputy testifies

New details uncovered during first Day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is covering the trial from the courthouse and reveals what new details were uncovered today. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

RAW: Fire chief who had previously met Alex Murdaugh testifies

New details uncovered during first Day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is covering the trial from the courthouse and reveals what new details were uncovered today. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
Cheddar News

Suspect in Half Moon Bay Farm Killings Faces 7 murder Counts

"A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.Chunli Zhao, 66, will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Meanwhile, the San Mateo County coroner's office identified six of those who died in shootings the sheriff's office has called “workplace violence” without further detailing a motive. It was California’s third mass shooting in eight days, including the killing of 11 in the Los Angeles area amid Lunar New Year...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
power98fm.com

South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed

Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
