Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder

"A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.Chunli Zhao, 66, will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Meanwhile, the San Mateo County coroner's office identified six of those who died in shootings the sheriff's office has called “workplace violence” without further detailing a motive. It was California’s third mass shooting in eight days, including the killing of 11 in the Los Angeles area amid Lunar New Year...

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO