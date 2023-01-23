ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Put Feet on Pelosi's Desk Found Guilty

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xLN8_0kOkwFA600

The Jan. 6 rioter that was captured on camera with his foot up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk was found guilty.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Video Shows Struggle for Hammer During Pelosi Attack

"By Stefanie Dazio and Brian MelleyVideo released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

Memphis DA Announces Murder Charges for Ex-Police Officers Over Tyre Nichols Death

"Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, in a grand jury indictment over the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who had been pulled over for a traffic stop.Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday. On January 7, Nichols was stopped by police on suspicion of reckless driving but the stop turned violent. Officials have not revealed many details but said the public will be able to come to their own conclusions when video of the stop is released. Ben Crump, attorney for Nichols' family who...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
CBS Detroit

Video of Paul Pelosi attack released, shows suspect swinging hammer

Video and audio of the violent October attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released to the public Friday.It was released after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month.The video shows police approaching the home and knocking on the front door. After a few seconds, the front door opens, revealing Pelosi standing alongside a second man, later identified as David DePape. DePape and Pelosi are both holding onto a hammer. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy