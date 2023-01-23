ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
Aneka Duncan

Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?

Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?

The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers

Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
OLYMPIA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy