Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?
Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
Chronicle
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers
Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
Washington State Auditor's Office was unable to verify $1 billion in relief aid from state agencies
The Washington State Auditor Office (SAO) conducts a Single Audit yearly to examine whether state agencies followed appropriate guidelines and properly accounted for federal funding. The SAO audit works to increase public transparency and accountability for Washington residents.
Is Washington state's new tax code an income tax? Justices weigh in
SEATTLE — An effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without an income...
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
kpq.com
State Considers Bill that Allows Agricultural Employers to Schedule 50-Hour Work Weeks
State legislature is considering a bill that would increase the amount of hours an agricultural worker would need for overtime pay to 50 hours per week. 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner is one of the key sponsors for HB 1523, which is tied to a similar Senate bill, SB 5476, proposing the same thing.
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
Tri-City Herald
Still finding stink bugs this winter? An insect ecologist tells us why they’re in Washington
The brown marmorated stink bug is one pest that Washington residents can’t seem to shake from their homes this winter. As of December, the pest has been detected inhabiting forests, people’s homes and devouring crops across 30 counties statewide, according to Washington State University. Some people might be...
opb.org
Washington bill would restrict blinking nighttime lights on wind turbines
Tri-Cities area residents have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up. “The first...
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
Washington State Lawmakers Look to Tackle Staggering Health Care Cost Increases
OLYMPIA - Lawmakers in Olympia have introduced a host of measures to address one of the biggest issues facing Washingtonians: rising health care costs. A survey from November found more than four of five people in the state worry about being able to afford health care in the future. Jim...
KGW
Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Is 'a Crisis That We Can't Ignore,' Lawmakers Say
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, alongside Gov. Jay Inslee, pledged Thursday to throw their weight behind solving Washington's traffic safety crisis, a show of bipartisan solidarity that the legislators said reflected the urgency of the need. The event at the state Capitol was billed as a Democratic unveiling...
Washington student learning loss prompts bill to add one week to school year
(The Center Square) – In response to student learning loss due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, two Washington state lawmakers have put forward a bipartisan bill in the Senate to expand the school year by five days. State Sens. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, and Linda...
Chronicle
Lewis County Housing Market Cools as Western Washington Sees First Year-Over-Year Decline in Home Prices Since 2012
Western Washington median home prices saw a year-over-year decline for the first time since 2012 as prices fell $5,000 from November to December, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (Northwest MLS). The decline comes amid an increase in inventory following interest rate hikes that began part way through 2022.
Comments / 2