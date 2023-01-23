ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Swatara Street Revitalization Project completed in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With the sale of the final home, the Swatara Street Revitalization project has been completed. The project is located on Swatara Street and 15th and 16th Streets in Harrisburg's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are 16 single-family homes providing affordable housing to families in need.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Crews on scene battling barn blaze in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene trying to subdue a raging fire that damaged a barn earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the scene at around 12:37 p.m. for reports of a barn fire. The fire, which happened on the first block...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for missing PA man last seen in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a missing man last seen in Fulton Township. Police say Thomas Caldwell, 59-years-old, is originally from Chester County and hasn't been seen since Jan. 22 when he was on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway. According to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Rt. 441 closed due to hazard until next week in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are working to clear a road hazard on Rt. 441 in Manor Township, and it's expected to be fixed by next week. According to PennDOT authorities, Rt. 441 had closed on Thursday due to a "retaining wall" that had fallen onto the roadway.
local21news.com

New casino in Shippensburg to impact local and state economy

After over a year in the making, Parx Casino is gearing up for its grand opening in Shippensburg. On Monday and Tuesday, the casino held test days to make sure their machines are working properly, and their staff is ready for opening day. Pennsylvania’s Gaming Control Board communications director, Doug...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Third alarm wood pile fire rips through business in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Crews are currently on scene working to put out a raging fire that grew after a wood pile caught fire inside a large commercial building. According to emergency dispatch, the fire, which was initially a first alarm fire that was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, started from a wood pile that had been burning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PA Auto Show returns to Farm Show Complex

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The PA Auto Show is back at the Farm Show Complex after missing last year because of the pandemic. The show offers something for just about everyone, whether you're looking for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest automotive tech, or you simply just love cars.
local21news.com

PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on major roads in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PennDOT says that the 45-mph speed restriction placed on major roads in South Central PA has been lifted. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | PennDOT is temporarily lowering the speed limit for many major roads in South Central PA according to officials. Officials advise not to...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man allegedly points gun at neighbor in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man after they say he came out of his home and pointed a firearm at his neighbor. According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, on Thursday at around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Cross Roads Ave., officials received a report from a neighbor who stated 37-year-old Timothy Kauffman pointed a gun at him.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle fire leads to lane restriction on I-81 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | 511PA reports that the incident is now cleared on I-81. However, there are residual delays. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire that has caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound. The restriction is between Exit 3: US...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing Harrisburg man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a missing 46-year-old man. According to authorities, the family of Juan Montanez-Aponte has not seen or heard from him since January 12, and are concerned for his health and wellbeing. Montanez-Aponte is described as a Hispanic...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy