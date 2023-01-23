Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Swatara Street Revitalization Project completed in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With the sale of the final home, the Swatara Street Revitalization project has been completed. The project is located on Swatara Street and 15th and 16th Streets in Harrisburg's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are 16 single-family homes providing affordable housing to families in need.
local21news.com
Crews on scene battling barn blaze in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently on scene trying to subdue a raging fire that damaged a barn earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the scene at around 12:37 p.m. for reports of a barn fire. The fire, which happened on the first block...
local21news.com
11-year-old Lebanon martial artist holds event to thank community for its support
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We first brought you a story about an incredible young martial artist a few months ago. Now Joshua Aguirre's amazing achievement is being honored in Lebanon. At just 11-years-old, Joshua Aguirre has won world titles in martial arts, sharing his talent with many. On...
local21news.com
PSP searching for missing PA man last seen in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a missing man last seen in Fulton Township. Police say Thomas Caldwell, 59-years-old, is originally from Chester County and hasn't been seen since Jan. 22 when he was on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway. According to...
local21news.com
Rt. 441 closed due to hazard until next week in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are working to clear a road hazard on Rt. 441 in Manor Township, and it's expected to be fixed by next week. According to PennDOT authorities, Rt. 441 had closed on Thursday due to a "retaining wall" that had fallen onto the roadway.
local21news.com
New casino in Shippensburg to impact local and state economy
After over a year in the making, Parx Casino is gearing up for its grand opening in Shippensburg. On Monday and Tuesday, the casino held test days to make sure their machines are working properly, and their staff is ready for opening day. Pennsylvania’s Gaming Control Board communications director, Doug...
local21news.com
"Beyond School Walls" Program in Harrisburg S.D. aims to prepare students for careers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region and Capital Blue Cross is launching a new mentorship program with the Harrisburg School District. On Thursday, they welcomed a new class of students to their "Beyond School Walls" Program in hopes of preparing them for their post-graduation journey.
local21news.com
Third alarm wood pile fire rips through business in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Crews are currently on scene working to put out a raging fire that grew after a wood pile caught fire inside a large commercial building. According to emergency dispatch, the fire, which was initially a first alarm fire that was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, started from a wood pile that had been burning.
local21news.com
PA Auto Show returns to Farm Show Complex
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The PA Auto Show is back at the Farm Show Complex after missing last year because of the pandemic. The show offers something for just about everyone, whether you're looking for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest automotive tech, or you simply just love cars.
local21news.com
PA school districts raising property taxes with millions in the bank, Auditor General says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Auditor General's Office says it's uncovered a practice your school district might be using which allows them to continue raising property taxes even though they have millions in their general fund. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor looked at 12 school districts in the...
local21news.com
PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on major roads in Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PennDOT says that the 45-mph speed restriction placed on major roads in South Central PA has been lifted. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | PennDOT is temporarily lowering the speed limit for many major roads in South Central PA according to officials. Officials advise not to...
local21news.com
Thirteen guns and over a dozen abused animals seized from family in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a family that allegedly had multiple guns, numerous neglected animals, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia within their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, four family members had a search warrant conducted at their residence on the...
local21news.com
Reward offered for information on jewelry store burglary at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Swatara Police say they are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred on December 21, around 7:30 p.m. at the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall. During this burglary, police say several suspects forcibly entered and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry...
local21news.com
Lancaster City's Mayor delivers State of City address, touches on city's highs and lows
Mayor of Lancaster City, Danene Sorace was joined by local leaders to give her fifth annual State of the City address on Thursday evening. She said the word of the evening was “and,” saying they have done some great things in the city and still have some pretty significant challenges to tackle.
local21news.com
Former employee accused of stealing almost $5,000 in lottery tickets in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A former Turkey Hill employee in Denver, PA, has been charged after police say she stole over $4,600 worth of lottery tickets. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58-years-old, worked at the Turkey Hill on the 2500 block of North Reading Road between August and November of 2022 according to police.
local21news.com
Man allegedly points gun at neighbor in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man after they say he came out of his home and pointed a firearm at his neighbor. According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, on Thursday at around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Cross Roads Ave., officials received a report from a neighbor who stated 37-year-old Timothy Kauffman pointed a gun at him.
local21news.com
Man sentenced for obstructing investigation into 2016 triple murder in Franklin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for obstructing the investigation into a 2016 triple murder in a barn in Franklin County. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says 36-year-old Mark Johnson, of Baltimore,...
local21news.com
Vehicle fire leads to lane restriction on I-81 in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | 511PA reports that the incident is now cleared on I-81. However, there are residual delays. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire that has caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound. The restriction is between Exit 3: US...
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with alleged burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has been charged and police are working to identify another suspect in connection with burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to police 23-year-old Devan Andre Robinson, of Harrisburg is charged with one count of burglary and...
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing Harrisburg man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a missing 46-year-old man. According to authorities, the family of Juan Montanez-Aponte has not seen or heard from him since January 12, and are concerned for his health and wellbeing. Montanez-Aponte is described as a Hispanic...
