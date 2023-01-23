Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
Related
abc57.com
Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder, molestation of Grace Ross
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Anthony Hutchens, the teenager accused of molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in 2021, was found guilty by a judge on Thursday. Hutchens was originally charged with murder, felony murder, and child molesting. The court dismissed his felony murder charge for double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens,...
abc57.com
McKee found guilty of killing roommate in 2021
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of killing his roommate in 2021 was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of murder, reports said. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious...
WNDU
Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
95.3 MNC
Three suspects in Benton Harbor man’s shooting death now in police custody
A 74-year-old man whose death was labeled “suspicious” by police was shot to death. That, from investigators with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. The body of Leon Johnson was found inside his home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 22.
YAHOO!
64-year-old woman convicted of attempted murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 2 jurors deliberated about two hours before finding 64-year-old Antoinette Green guilty of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. About 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Green drove to Spring Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road. She parked her car in front of a van owned by one of the apartment's staff members, got out of her car and fired at the apartment staff member, who ducked into his van for cover, according to prosecutors.
abc57.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with homicide of Leon Johnson
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --- All three suspects connected to the mysterious homicide of Leon Johnson have been identified and arrested, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. They were caught on surveillance video at the front doorstep of 74-year-old Leon Johnson who was shot and killed inside his own...
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
Investigation of fatal shooting in Gary taken over by Indiana State Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Indiana State Police Department is now taking over the investigation into Tuesday night's police shooting in Gary.Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home where a man was seen holding a weapon to his head and making threats. A SWAT team was called in and at one point.He left the home, got into a car, and then police opened fire. Some of the details about what happened right before the shooting are still unclear.The man died at the scene. He's identified as 43-year-old Edward Grant.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting on Holiday View Drive
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting on Holiday View Drive Tuesday night that injured a teenager and a dog. At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Holiday View for the shooting report. Neighbors in the area told police they received...
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting on West Garfield Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on West Garfield Avenue. At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of West Garfield for a shooting report. Residents in the area reported hearing gunfire and saw gunfire damage to their residence. The...
Gary shooting: Armed man killed amid domestic incident, SWAT response ID'd, Indiana State Police say
Indiana State Police said a domestic incident triggered a barricade situation and SWAT response before the shooting.
abc57.com
Elkhart man admits stealing thousands, pleads guilty to wire fraud
An Elkhart man accused of ripping off victims in a phony investment scheme pleads guilty in court. Charles Ray Smith admits to lying to four people about non-existent real estate investments, stealing more than $315,000, pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court, Monday. Along with any jail time, Smith will pay restitution to the victims.
Comments / 0