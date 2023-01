Brown's case is imperfect but rock solid. His progress is obvious. On Friday, the NBA announced that Kyrie Irving — and not Celtics wing Jaylen Brown — will occupy the second guard slot in the starting lineup of the Eastern Conference All-Star team this year. Irving joins his teammate Kevin Durant as well as Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO