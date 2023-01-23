Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island west connector trail extension design approved
Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island is planning to extend the current trail system to connect the gaps in them. At Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed the approval of preliminary design services for the west connector trail. The trail project will construct a trail from the intersection of...
News Channel Nebraska
Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen
Hastings resident Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen, 83, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Police unveil commemorative badge for 150th anniversary of city’s founding
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney police officers will be sporting a new badge this year. The police department unveiled a commemorative badge in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial at the Kearney City Council meeting Tuesday night. Chief Bryan Waugh says the badge fits with a tradition in law enforcement of memorializing milestones in careers and big moments in history.
News Channel Nebraska
New inclusive Grand Island playground purchase approved
Grand Island, Ne. -- The inclusive playground at Ryder Park in Grand Island is closer to the finish line. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved the purchase of new equipment for the playground at Ryder Park. The bid was awarded to Creative Sites, LLC of Omaha. The...
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
KSNB Local4
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
1011now.com
Aurora couple still missing after more than a week
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is still looking for a missing elderly couple who haven’t returned home in more than a week. Aurora Police said they obtained video showing Robert and Loveda Proctor’s vehicle heading eastbound on 6 Road from Giltner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:25 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country. The Associated Press reports that at least four people died and at least four others were wounded in the shooting. The incident prompted the provincial governor to declare a monthlong state of emergency. The shooting happened on Monday in Sudan, or Sunday night in Central Time.
KSNB Local4
Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Ten area students to represent Hastings in Japan
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A group of ten students from central Nebraska will be representing as Hastings Sister City Ambassadors in Japan. Hastings College said the Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) selected ten students to represent Hastings Sister City Ambassadors this May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan. This year's...
doniphanherald.com
Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York
YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 1-26
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: 2 - Kero-sun Kerosene Heater $35 each, 402-461-6120. For sale: Nail Guns make an offer, TV/VCR Combo make an offer, 402-744-2931. For sale: Sofa Table $40, Computer Desk $40, 402-705-2575. Looking...
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
doniphanherald.com
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more
KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was the start...
KSNB Local4
Merrick County man arrested for exposing himself, sheriff’s office says
ARCHER, Neb. (KSNB) - An Archer man has been arrested for indecent exposure among other charges after being reported for exposing himself on multiple occasions, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a report of a man, identified as 28-year-old Dustin Mack, exposing himself in the 900...
