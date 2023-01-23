ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

Grand Island west connector trail extension design approved

Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island is planning to extend the current trail system to connect the gaps in them. At Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed the approval of preliminary design services for the west connector trail. The trail project will construct a trail from the intersection of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen

Hastings resident Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen, 83, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Police unveil commemorative badge for 150th anniversary of city’s founding

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney police officers will be sporting a new badge this year. The police department unveiled a commemorative badge in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial at the Kearney City Council meeting Tuesday night. Chief Bryan Waugh says the badge fits with a tradition in law enforcement of memorializing milestones in careers and big moments in history.
KEARNEY, NE
New inclusive Grand Island playground purchase approved

Grand Island, Ne. -- The inclusive playground at Ryder Park in Grand Island is closer to the finish line. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved the purchase of new equipment for the playground at Ryder Park. The bid was awarded to Creative Sites, LLC of Omaha. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora couple still missing after more than a week

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is still looking for a missing elderly couple who haven’t returned home in more than a week. Aurora Police said they obtained video showing Robert and Loveda Proctor’s vehicle heading eastbound on 6 Road from Giltner on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:25 p.m.
AURORA, NE
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country. The Associated Press reports that at least four people died and at least four others were wounded in the shooting. The incident prompted the provincial governor to declare a monthlong state of emergency. The shooting happened on Monday in Sudan, or Sunday night in Central Time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
HASTINGS, NE
Ten area students to represent Hastings in Japan

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A group of ten students from central Nebraska will be representing as Hastings Sister City Ambassadors in Japan. Hastings College said the Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) selected ten students to represent Hastings Sister City Ambassadors this May on an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan. This year's...
HASTINGS, NE
Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York

YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.
YORK, NE
Partyline Thursday 1-26

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: 2 - Kero-sun Kerosene Heater $35 each, 402-461-6120. For sale: Nail Guns make an offer, TV/VCR Combo make an offer, 402-744-2931. For sale: Sofa Table $40, Computer Desk $40, 402-705-2575. Looking...
HASTINGS, NE
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say

ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was the start...
KEARNEY, NE

