Hastings resident Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen, 83, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO