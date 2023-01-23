ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios Shares Lineup for Mardi Gras Music Series

Universal Studios Florida and Disney have completely different ideas on how to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Universal Studios Florida is preparing for its next big party in February and it's Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras is a holiday that translates in French to Fat Tuesday aka Shrove Tuesday. It is celebrated in the Christianity as a way to indulge in tasty foods before the beginning of Lenten Season. Lent is a time to practice self-control in the means of fasting or giving up certain foods or other things for a period of 40 days. Mardi Gras is celebrated on Feb. 21.

New Orleans is always thought of synonymously when thinking about Mardi Gras. While Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world, the celebration held in New Orleans is iconic when it comes to the holiday festivities. New Orleans celebrates with parades, fantastic food and music. The Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans has been dubbed “The Greatest Free Show on Earth.” What better way to indulge oneself before Ash Wednesday than to party all night on Tuesday and Universal Studios Florida couldn’t agree more.

Universal's Mardi Gras Line Up

Comcast's ( CMCSA ) - Get Free Report Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will begin its Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 4 and continue celebrating until April 16. Celebrations include a musical lineup that is wrought with nostalgia for its fans. The opening musical act is Patti LaBelle on Feb. 4. LaBelle has been performing since the 1960’s and had many hit songs like “Love, Need and Want You,” and “You Are My Friend.” LaBelle had many other hits in the R&B, Pop, Soul and Gospel genres.

Getting Gen X excited about Mardi Gras with food isn’t hard but bringing the Goo Goo Dolls to the stage will elevate the excitement. The Goo Goo Dolls rose to fame in the 1990’s into the 2000’s with hits like, “Iris,” Slide,” and “Long Way Down.” The iconic band will hit the Mardi Gras stage on Feb. 11. Keeping with some good ole’ Gen X music, 3 Doors Down will also hit the stage on Feb. 25. 3 Doors Down is known for “Kryptonite,” “Loser,” and “Here Without You,”

Universal hasn’t forgotten the Millennials or Gen Z, not that they would tolerate being ignored. Their musical favorites like Sean Paul, Lauren Daigle, JVKE, Maren Morris and Willow will be taking the stage throughout February and March. Concerts will start at 8:30 p.m.

While music is filling the area, the food aroma will also grab your senses. Universal has a Mardi Gras Float and Ride and Dine, the price is $84.99 per guest. The experience includes a three-course dinner. Limited dates are available for the experience. Some restrictions apply to be able to ride and dine, as guests must be at least 48 inches tall, and sign a waiver. Virtual lines are available to reserve a spot.

The Universal Studios' Mardi Gras parades are something to behold, as a very authentic representation of a New Orleans-style parade with floats, masked characters, fantasy creatures like dragons, unicorns, and phoenixes. Universal’s Mardi Gras Parade have varying start times depending on the date. On Feb. 5-9, 12-16, 26-28 and Mar. 1-2, the parade will start at 6:15 pm. The parade will start at 7:30 pm on Feb 17-19, March 3, 6-31, and April 1-16. The parade will start at 7:45 pm on Feb. 4, 10-11, 18-19 and Mar. 4-5. There is no parade on Mar. 31.

How Does Rival Disney Celebrate Mardi Gras

Disney World theme parks, Universal Studios Orlando’s biggest competitor, does not have a big special celebration for the Mardi Gras holiday. One of Disney's ( DIS ) - Get Free Report resorts does celebrate Mardi Gras, however.

The Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter has a celebration every day, but when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras it isn’t anything like what Universal Studios is hosting. The Disney resort may have a parade, pool party, a Mickey Tie Dye Party, a campfire, and a movie under the stars.

