Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough
Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
nittanysportsnow.com
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘I am a Nittany Lion for Life’: Speedster David Kency Jr. Talks Penn State PWO Commitment With NSN
Penn State commit David “DK” Kency Jr. knows that being a walk-on in the recruiting world means people will overlook him. He’s comfortable with that. To him, it just creates extra motivation. For many, the words “walk-on” and “underdog” go hand-in-hand. Plenty of athletes who walk on...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees
Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees. After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials. "I want to live as long as my parents have lived, ...
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big Ten
Coming into Tuesday night's game, Rutgers was tied with Michigan for second place in the Big Ten basketball standings with a 5-3 conference record. Penn State came into the game just one game behind them, at 4-4, and leading the rest of the pack trying to make a push for the top spots in the conference.
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
No. 1 Penn State Duels No. 2 Iowa in College Wrestling's Main Event
The Lions and Hawkeyes face off as the nation's top-ranked teams for the fourth time. No. 1 has won every time.
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa in the second BJC dual: TV channel, radio and livestream
The dual is set to start at 8:30 p.m.
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer
The Mountaineers add a big piece up front.
Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick
Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to promote his book on Sandusky scandal in campus appearance
In the prologue to his memoir, Graham Spanier summed up his life as Penn State University president until his world came crashing down around him in November 2011. “I was all in,” he said. “And it should be no secret that I miss my job.”. Not that he’s...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
Centre Daily
State approves license for proposed mini-casino in Centre County. Here’s what we know
After nearly a two-and-a-half year wait, the proposed mini-casino in Centre County finally received state approval Wednesday for its license — but two potential hurdles could still further delay construction. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon to OK the mini-casino license for SC...
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
echo-pilot.com
New Senate Game and Fisheries chair looks to improve hunting, fishing opportunities in Pa.
Pennsylvania’s new Senate Game and Fisheries chairman wants to hear from legislators and constituents about the outdoors. Sen. Greg Rothman, 56, replaces Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, as chair of the Senate’s Game and Fisheries Committee. Laughlin is now the vice chairman. Rothman, a Republican, serves the 34th District which...
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
State College
Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County
A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
