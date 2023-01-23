ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough

Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On

Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees. After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials. "I want to live as long as my parents have lived, ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick

Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
ALTOONA, PA
Onward State

Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations

University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident

The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County

A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
